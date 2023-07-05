Disney deletes a streaming movie that was only released in May 2023

the “Delete shows and movies just to save some tax moneyThe trend spreading across the major broadcast networks has apparently reached a comically new low with the film’s removal crater From Disney Plus. crater Released May 12, 2023.

The plan – and Disney didn’t Crater confirmed Wiped out for this, but why might it be – it works like this: Media companies have learned that by removing TV shows and movies from their streaming platforms, they can write down the value of their “content assets,” which in turn reduces their total tax bill. . It also reduces the licensing fees paid by these companies.

It’s a cruel strategy that totally betrays how Hollywood has been made by CEOs more interested in Wall Street than the things their companies make, and it’s very frustrating not only for those who worked on these shows/movies, but for the fans and, well, anyone who can appreciate it should be not Everything has to be an instant film in order to have some kind of meaning and effect.

Until last week, the shows and movies that were being left out — at Disney and other studios — included those that were released a little recently, but whatever its performance is below expectations, such as 2022 willow And Y: The last man (Which I liked!). That was bad, but Disney’s decision to erase crater– Just released seven weeks ago– takes urine.

The movie, a sci-fi family adventure, was by all accounts fine. Nothing out of the ordinary, but nothing that would embarrass anyone involved with either. It starred McKenna Grace, one of the most recent Ghostbusters movie f The Handmaid’s Talealong with Billy Barratt (of the seriously underrated Apple Invade) and Kid Cody. People who were on it said it was fun, and it also had a sad ending, and what else could you need or expect from a movie Disney made for kids and sent directly to the streaming service.

Well, I mean, you’d expect the movie to stick around and be enjoyed by people in the months and years to come. But now it’s just gone. There is no way to watch this movie legally. It’s as if it wasn’t there. One of the main selling points of the streaming services was that they would eliminate piracy. Here we are now, just a few years later, and piracy is going to be the only way for many TV shows and movies It will be saved at any time.