Disney CEO Bob Iger sees Turbocharge “theme park” development opportunities

while appearing on “Squawk Box” on CNBC On Thursday, July 13, Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, expressed optimism about the potential future of Disney Parks and Resorts.

Disney CEO Bob Iger sees opportunities for theme park growth

The news follows the recent announcement that Iger’s contract as CEO has been extended, and he will now remain at Disney through 2026.

Iger appeared on “Squawk Box” with CNBC’s David Faber to discuss his extension, why he decided to stay, and what he feels about the future for The Walt Disney Company. He went on to say that despite the “turmoil” he expected once he left the company, there was still room for optimism in other parts of the company, particularly the theme parks.

There are other elements of the business that I am very optimistic about, for example, [Disney] Parks and Resorts is just a massive business for us. We’ve invested a lot, but the investments we’ve made over the years are really paying off today, Shanghai Disneyland is a great example of that. I really believed in the future of this business. We do have opportunities there to further that growth.

Iger later said in the conversation that Walt Disney World is “the place where the Disney brand lives at its finest” and still thinks it is “a great experience”.

While nothing has been officially confirmed about what this “turbo” growth could mean, it’s a good sign that Egger sees growth potential over his extended tenure.

This is the latest update from Disney executives about investing in the parks, specifically mentioning Walt Disney World. Back in April, Iger indicated that Disney plans to invest $17 billion in Walt Disney World over the next decade. This investment includes ongoing additions to the parks, such as the EPCOT conversion and Tiana’s Bayou adventure.

What do you think of Bob Iger’s recent comments about the future of Disney parks? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

