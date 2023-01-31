Disgaea 7: Reigns of the Virtueless Coming West This Fall for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC

NIS America You will release Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuous to Playstation 5And Playstation 4And SwitchAnd PC via steam This fall in the West, companies announced. It will support audio in both English and Japanese, with text options in English and French.

The Deluxe Edition will include a copy of the game, a digital soundtrack, and a digital artbook. A limited edition will also be available for $158.99, which includes a copy of the deluxe edition, “The Art of War” hardcover art book, two-disc “Songs of Honor” original soundtrack, SteelBook, mini Byoubu art display, and “Netherworld Warriors” yunomi teacup, and collector’s case. Pre-orders are now available via NIS America online store.

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuous It first launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on January 26th in Japan.

Here’s an overview of the game, via NIS America:

About Hinomoto’s demonic world is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the turmoil, lazy samurai Fujii and bushido girl Perilika find unlikely allies in each other as they battle against an authoritarian regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption! Go on an epic RPG strategy Adventure Full of new features including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles! You can even customize your own team with a powerful roster of over 40 character classes. Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuous Bigger and better than ever! Key Features fight to max – Loaded with new content including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, and Jumbification, allowing your characters to grow to gigantic proportions and deal more damage than life!

– Loaded with new content including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, and Jumbification, allowing your characters to grow to gigantic proportions and deal more damage than life! Allies in arms – The fighting potential is limitless with over 40 character classes including four brand new additions: Maiko, Bandit, Zombie Maiden and Big Eye!

– The fighting potential is limitless with over 40 character classes including four brand new additions: Maiko, Bandit, Zombie Maiden and Big Eye! World Warrior – Inspired by feudal Japan, setting Disgaia 7 is rooted in ancient and modern history, and beautifully tells the story of redemption.

Watch the announcement trailer below. Visit the official website here.