Discover a bountiful dinosaur in Maryland Park

Fossils of animals including dinosaurs and stingrays more than 100 million years old have been unearthed in a Maryland park in what experts said could be the most extensive discovery of fossils of various species on the East Coast.

In April, a group of paleontologists and volunteers from the Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County, Maryland, found a 3-foot-long leg bone and classified it as one from a theropod, a branch of the dinosaur family that includes carnivores. Dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex.

“No carnivorous dinosaur of this size has ever been found on the east coast of the United States,” said JP Hudnett, a paleontologist for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

“Finding a bony bottom like this is a dream for many paleontologists, as they can provide a wealth of information about the ancient environments that preserved fossils and provide more details about extinct animals that may have previously been known only from a handful of specimens,” he added.