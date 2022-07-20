Discord voice chat is coming to Xbox

Brings Discord and Microsoft Discord Voice calls to Xbox. The feature, which is now available to Xbox Insiders and will soon be available to the rest of us, will allow users to connect to Xbox Discord audio chats, facilitating all kinds of cross-platform gameplay cheats.

The process of linking Xbox and Discord accounts and starting a voice chat is pretty involved. First, you have to download the Xbox mobile app, where you will use your phone to transfer Discord calls to your Xbox. Next, you have to connect your Xbox account to your Discord account. If you’ve connected them in the past, the instructions state that you’ll need to do it again to accept the new audio permissions.

Once you’re done, whenever you want to talk to your Discord buddies on Xbox, you can start a Discord call, press the Transfer to Xbox button, choose your Xbox console on the Xbox mobile app, and you’re done. You’ll also be able to start the transfer from Discord on the desktop or the web, and a QR code will be displayed that opens the Xbox mobile app.

Xbox users will see a “Try Discord voice on Xbox” prompt inside the Parties & Chats section of the Xbox Dashboard. This will include a QR code for the Discord and Xbox mobile apps to connect and set up the two-way link between your Discord and Xbox account.

Discord Voice Chat on Xbox works by transferring voice chats from Discord to Xbox, and is supported on both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X consoles. This means you can’t directly join Discord calls from your Xbox, and there is no Discord app Custom on console. Instead, you always use the mobile app to send calls, and it’s integrated into an Xbox Party-like interface.

“While playing on your console, you will be able to see who is calling and who is speaking,” explains Eric Voreis, lead program manager for Xbox player experiences and platforms. “You’ll also be able to adjust the sound and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat.”

Microsoft and Discord will begin rolling out this new integration to select Xbox Insiders today, and it will expand to more testers in the coming weeks. It’s not clear exactly when all Xbox owners will get Discord support for voice chat, but Microsoft usually tests new Xbox features for a few weeks or months before rolling them out more widely.

We’re still waiting to hear more about Sony’s promised Discord integration with PlayStation. Sony teamed up with Discord Last year I also invested an unspecified amount of money in Discord as a minority investor, weeks later Rumors Microsoft was trying to get hold of the platform. The only Discord and PlayStation integration that has appeared so far has allowed Discord and PlayStation Network users to simply link their accountsBut many were hoping to see a deeper integration or Discord app after Sony promised to “bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences together on console and mobile”.