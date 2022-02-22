Disappearance of actress Jaida Benjamin: Fear of a mental crisis

Actress Jaida Benjamin, best known for playing Kelly in Netflix’s “Family Reunion” and appearing on HBO’s “Insecure,” has been reported missing after she was last seen in the Los Angeles area.

27 years old, who sometimes worked As Jaida-Iman Benjamin, last seen at the intersection of Tujunga Street and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City on Saturday, February 19, According to the flyer published by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Benjamin, who is said to have bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, is listed at a height of 5 feet 3 feet and was seen wearing a purple T-shirt, running shorts, and a pair of white sneakers.

While loved ones of this North Carolina native have not been able to contact her for three days, LAPD does not suspect any sinister play at this time.

Charlotte Jocinda Benjamin’s mother Appeal to the public for help In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Monday.

“I never thought I’d have to make this kind of post,” the upset parent wrote. “My baby is missing, please help me find it. I can’t breathe.” Meanwhile, Benjamin Jehan Johnson’s aunt Tweet the LAPD Bulletin Contains updated descriptions of the missing actress.

The Los Angeles Police Department urges anyone with information relating to Benjamin’s case to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or (877) 527-3247, while tip-offs who want to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222 (800) -8477. must / instagram

Earlier this month, Jocinda posted a revealing message on Instagram detailing Jaida’s intention to take a break from entertainment.

“In light of the recent tragic news of multiple suicides, along with our own mental health concerns, Al Jaida and I have decided to take a break from the entertainment industry,” Self-described “momager” published On February 2, “We truly appreciate everyone’s love and support over the years and ask for prayer and positive thoughts during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the artist’s information has since been shared by family members as well as a number of celebrities, meIncluding the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha WilliamsActor “The Walking Dead” Vincent M WardRapper MC Liteand the star of “The Vampire Diaries” Kendrick Sampson.

“Yooo, if you are in Los Angeles and you see this young lady, please call the number.. I have played well for my daughter and worked with her many times.” ” Word Books, 51. Friends and family in California, please share! Note: She is bipolar + schizophrenic [sic]… Thank you.”

The 33-year-old Sampson, who also appeared on “Not Safe” with Benjamin, added that the actress “has had a difficult journey with mental health as well, so let’s keep that in mind as we prioritize and wrap our resources around our employees.” If you know any Someone in the area who can help, please reach out to the contact information in the post.”

Along with her role in “Family Reunion”, Benjamin has done notable films in “Austin & Ally”, “Southland”, “Criminal Minds”, “The Fosters” and many other TV series. The rising talent recently appeared in the 2021 movie “Christmas With My Ex” and has a thriller “Devilreaux” in post-production, according to her IMDB profile.