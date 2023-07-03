DIRECTV STREAM and DIRECTV subscribers lose Nexstar-owned ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC stations as the two companies fight over fees

Today subscribers to DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM lost Nexstar-owned ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as Nexstar-owned The CW stations. The stations shut down at 7 p.m. ET. Nexstar says DIRECTV has rejected Nexstar’s offer to extend the existing distribution agreement until October 31, 2023, to give both sides more time to negotiate.

In total, 159 Nexstar-owned domestic television stations are now dark on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-Verse. NewsNation has also gone dark on DIRECTV.

This comes as Nexstar warned customers late last week that their stations could go dark on DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM. Nexstar is the largest US broadcaster of local television programming. Now millions will be without some of their local stations on DIRECTV, U-verse and DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV accused Nexstar of demanding unjustified price increases in a statement sent to Cord Cutters News. “Nexstar has a track record of forcing outages in programming in an attempt to unnecessarily raise prices for everyone at the expense of the licensed and entrusted communities it serves,” said Rob Thune, DIRECTV’s chief content officer. “We will continue to work with Nexstar to reach an agreement and will take all necessary measures to provide our customers access to their favorite programs while protecting them from unjustified price increases.”

In a statement to Cord Cutters News, Nexstar has argued that they are only looking for a fair price. “Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good faith in an effort to reach a mutually acceptable multi-year contract with DIRECTV since May, offering the same fair market prices it has offered other distribution partners with whom it has completed successful negotiations in the past year. Nexstar routinely reaches amicable agreements to return transmission and transmission with its cable, satellite and telecom partners – in the past three years alone, the company has successfully completed agreements with more than 500 distribution partners.”

Earlier this year, DIRECTV announce She sued one of her biggest ownersss of local TV stations, Nexstar, along with Mission and the White Knight for what it calls illegal collusion. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

At issue here are DIRECTV’s allegations that “America’s largest broadcast company Nexstar Media Group continues to violate federal antitrust law by engaging in an illegal conspiracy with Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting to manipulate, raise, and fix retransmission consent fee rates.”

DIRECTV says that Nexstars’ actions “threaten local television as we know it today.” The crux of the problem here is trying to raise the cost of local television. DIRECTV says that over the past 15 years, the cost of domestic television has increased by 5,000%. Now they argue that these three companies work together to drive the price higher.

In the lawsuit, DIRECTV accuses Nexstar of suing “bogus side agreements” with Mission and White Knight stations to circumvent FCC ownership limits.

“Mission and White Knight are now illegally coordinating with Nexstar to raise prices and extract supra-competitive retransmission approval fees from DIRECTV in “overlapping” DMAs — those markets in which Nexstar and either Mission or White Knight own a Big-4 station. “To achieve this illegal and anti-competitive goal, Mission and White Knight have entered into an agreement whereby they effectively relinquish decision-making power to Nexstar.”

DIRECTV said in its lawsuit that the trio routinely share confidential prices and other financial information through one agent who cannot keep details of one contract directly from another, closely align their blackout dates, and repeat their public responses to the media. Manipulating viewers and betraying the public’s trust by simply withdrawing their station’s signals unilaterally.

A Nexstar spokesperson sent Cord Cutters News the following statement. Nexstar’s shared services agreements with White Knight and Mission Broadcasting are fully compliant with FCC rules, and each station group independently negotiates its own retransmission approval agreements with its cable, satellite and telecom partners. This lawsuit is without merit and Nexstar looks forward to winning in court.”