Dinosaur snack bones found in the fossil after 120 million years

Paleontologist Hans Larsson found a small mammalian foot in the rib of a dinosaur fossil.

The reptile was carnivorous and bird-like, according to McGill University.

It is one of only 21 dinosaur fossils ever found with its food inside.

Examination of a rare fossil revealed that the key to the survival of this small, four-winged dinosaur species wasn’t worrying about what it ate.

Paleontologist Hans Larsson, a professor at McGill University, was the first to notice a small mammal’s foot among fossilized bones. microraptor, A carnivorous dinosaur with flying wings. The discovery shows that dinosaurs ate a long list of animals, including mammals, fish, birds, and lizards. The university announced in a press release on Dec. 21.

“These findings are the only strong evidence we have about the food consumption of these long-extinct animals — and they are extremely rare,” Larson said. said in the statement. He added that the revelation that this animal was an “opportunistic” cannibal puts a new perspective on how ancient ecosystems functioned.”

Only 20 other fossils have been found with the fossilized bones of their meals, According to McGillThis is the first time that a fossil shows that any dinosaur ate mammals. The Economic Times reported.

microraptor The fossils were first discovered in the early 2000s in Liaoning, China, located in the northeastern part of the country along the Yellow Sea. Scientists have He speculated that the species is likely to have gone extinct Because it has four wings, and the two extra wings create resistance when it moves.

Their ability to make a snack out of all kinds of animals may not be enough to make up for two wings too much.