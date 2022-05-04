Dillon Brooks was sent off early in Game 2 against the Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies straight ahead Dillon Brooks He was kicked out of the match in match 2 with a team Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.

Early in the first quarter at FedExForum, Warriors guard Gary Payton II He went up to throw the ball and had a clear path to the edge. Brooks came flying from behind to try to challenge him, but he missed the ball completely as it swung.

Instead, Brooks made direct contact with Payton’s head while in the air – sending him straight to the ground, where he landed awkwardly on his fully extended left arm.

Brooks quickly catches a blunder 2, which leads to an automatic expulsion.

Payton stayed in the game for his free throw, which he split, and then left for the locker room to get X-rays of his left elbow. The team announced at the start of the second quarter that it would not be returning, and would undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

This is the second expulsion in only two games so far in the series. Draymond Green – World Health Organization He left the match just minutes later after a headshot – It was Kicked out of game 1 after being hit Brandon Clark at him before pulling him down from his shirt. that sent green media sermonwhere he seems to think he got his blatant mistake 2 just because of his reputation.

Between Payton’s injury and Green’s brief departure, Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn’t happy during his interview on TNT after the first quarter.

It wasn’t physical,” Kerr said. “That was filthy.”