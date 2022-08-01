Digimon Survive gets a review on Metacritic

Bandai Namco Digimon Survival It launched last Friday, and many Digimon fans rushed to get a copy of the game. On Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC, the game combines elements of visual novel with some strategic RPG, and it’s a very different Digimon.

However, despite the excitement of some fans to get hold of this much-delayed Digimon game, Digimon Survive is currently under review on Metacritic. The Gamer Reports indicate that users are flocking to the aggregate website to share their opinions and record the game. Over the weekend, the user’s points for Switch version It dropped to 1.6, and by the time TheGamer discovered it, it had jumped a bit to 4.3.

The negative reviews posted on the site seem to share the same sentiment. One user, who has transcribed his comment across all four pages of the platform, said, “It would be a Digimon game I would really enjoy if it wasn’t loaded with completely irrelevant VN stuff.” Others, on Twitter, state that the review bombing is due to “misleading marketing.”

When The game was originally announced In 2018, Bandai Namco stated that Digimon Survive will be a “survival SRPG that combines 2D and 3D with a lot of genres.” And in several interviews, Habu Kazumasa, producer of Digimon Survive, explained that the game would be more like an “interactive Digimon anime”:

However, the mix of genres and some of the earlier marketing methods led to some confusion. We can understand that people are disappointed when something isn’t what they expect, although as recently as Digimon Con, the game’s producer explained that the game is “70% visual novel and 30% strategy RPG”. Modern marketing has also emphasized the game and interaction parts.

However, fans of the game did not take this, and they banded together to help boost the game’s user score on Metacritic across all four platforms.

One reviewer said, “I don’t understand all the unnecessary hate in this game, it’s visual novel first, then SRPG.” Another, in a 10/10 review, was equal minded about the impressions “If you like visual novels, you will love this game. If you like a combat RPG strategy game. You will love this game. If you are only here for the fight though, This could be a tough sell.”

This positive boost seems to be helping for the time being. At the time of writing this, the Switch version has been upgraded to 7.1 out of 180 user ratings.

We’re currently working on our own review of the game – review codes for the game have been released lately – but in the meantime, why not check out our sister site Push Square Impressions From this hybrid visual novel/strategy RPG?

Happy with the balanced gameplay in Digimon Survive? Are you waiting for more impressions before starting the game? Let’s know!