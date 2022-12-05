Difficult movements in the gas market – Portfolio.hu

This morning, gas prices for next month rose by 7.7 percent, meaning the quote is once again close to EUR 150 per MWh. The current level of 147 euros is 17.2 percent higher than the previous week’s low of 124.4 euros, and the quote is down 12.2 percent from the 165 euros reached on December 1.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Which is it Weather respectively, in the first half of December Arctic cold Entering Europe, this is real As a test run Serving EU member states, they will continue to try to reduce their consumption, although the filling levels of EU gas storage tanks have risen to their maximum level at the end of the storage period.

Along with seasonal fluctuations due to weather, the current $60 per barrel price ceiling on Russian Urals crude oil adds to the uncertainty in the gas market. Even more exposure, which can affect them emotionally.Member States of the European Union. It should be noted that currently no restrictions apply to Russian natural gas – only Russian pipeline gas transport is suspended – so Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) is still one of the continent’s most important energy sources.

