March 12, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Didi stock plunges 44% leaves SoftBank and Uber with poor returns

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read
Didi stock plunges 44% leaves SoftBank and Uber with poor returns

Cheng Wei, Chairman and CEO of Beijing Xiaoju Keji Didi Dache, pauses at the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, China, on Wednesday, March 23, 2016. The annual event sees business and political leaders come together from March 22-25.

Kelay Shane | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Didi Shares slumped 44 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day drop since the China Passenger Services Company launched General in the United States in June.

The stock is now 87% below its IPO price, leaving its largest shareholder – SoftBank And the Uber Facing the possibility of huge losses.

Already in a free-fall amid a crackdown by the Chinese government on domestic companies listed in the US, Didi said in December it would be removed from the New York Stock Exchange and instead listed in Hong Kong. on Friday, Bloomberg mentioned That Didi did not comply with the data security requirements necessary to initiate the sale of shares in Hong Kong.

SoftBank owns about 20% of Didi. The Japanese conglomerate’s stake is now worth about $1.8 billion, down from nearly $14 billion in Subscription time. Uber’s roughly 12% share has fallen from more than $8 billion in June to just over $1 billion today.

Uber acquired the stake in 2016 after selling its China business to Didi. Uber said at the end Annual Report that in 2021 she realized an unrealized loss of $3 billion on her investment in Didi.

The gap is deepening and reflecting broader headwinds for the tech sector, which is being battered in the general market.

See also  Standard & Poor's downgrades Russia's rating to junk, Moody's issues spam warning

Read more about electric cars from CNBC Pro

Earlier this week, a database software maker inspiration said its investments In Oxford Nanobore The Ampere computing low profit In the fiscal third quarter, about 5 cents a share. electric car maker Rivianwho matters Amazon As a major investor, it fell 8% on Friday after a Disappointing predictions It is now down 63% this year.

For SoftBank, Didi was one of 83 companies it supported through its original Vision Fund. CNBC reported last year that SoftBank She was selling part of her Uber position in part to cover Didi’s losses.

“Since we invested in Didi, we’ve seen a massive loss in value,” SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said on a February call to discuss results for the nine months ending December 31.

SoftBank shares fell 6.6% at the close, while Uber shares rose 1.2%.

Didi wasn’t the only Chinese tech stock to drop on Friday, although its decline was the biggest. e-commerce sites Alibaba Group And the JD.com So is the electric car maker New Everything fell Fears are back Regarding dual-list companies in the United States and Hong Kong.

Watch: Blueshirt Group’s Gary Dvorczak discusses Didi’s stock drop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

US stocks mixed after Putin claimed progress in Ukraine talks

10 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Britain re-emerges for massive tidal power plan amid Ukraine crisis

18 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Stock futures stabilized with the Dow heading for a fifth straight week of losses amid the Russia-Ukraine war

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

The British government still authorizes the sale of the club to Abramovich

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Didi stock plunges 44% leaves SoftBank and Uber with poor returns

2 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Deadpool 3 Lands Shawn Levy to Direct Ryan Reynolds Marvel – The Hollywood Reporter

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA will send your name around the moon. Here’s how to register

2 hours ago Izer