Didi stock plunges 44% leaves SoftBank and Uber with poor returns

Cheng Wei, Chairman and CEO of Beijing Xiaoju Keji Didi Dache, pauses at the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, China, on Wednesday, March 23, 2016. The annual event sees business and political leaders come together from March 22-25.

Didi Shares slumped 44 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day drop since the China Passenger Services Company launched General in the United States in June.

The stock is now 87% below its IPO price, leaving its largest shareholder – SoftBank And the Uber Facing the possibility of huge losses.

Already in a free-fall amid a crackdown by the Chinese government on domestic companies listed in the US, Didi said in December it would be removed from the New York Stock Exchange and instead listed in Hong Kong. on Friday, Bloomberg mentioned That Didi did not comply with the data security requirements necessary to initiate the sale of shares in Hong Kong.

SoftBank owns about 20% of Didi. The Japanese conglomerate’s stake is now worth about $1.8 billion, down from nearly $14 billion in Subscription time. Uber’s roughly 12% share has fallen from more than $8 billion in June to just over $1 billion today.

Uber acquired the stake in 2016 after selling its China business to Didi. Uber said at the end Annual Report that in 2021 she realized an unrealized loss of $3 billion on her investment in Didi.

The gap is deepening and reflecting broader headwinds for the tech sector, which is being battered in the general market.