Did the Russians commit genocide? Even tougher obstacles may come from the West – the highlights of Sunday’s war are here

Ukrainian troops on Sunday recaptured the Pribiat settlement near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and part of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, according to Ukraine’s Pravda news website.

Prebiot is a city where staff at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant lived in this facility until the 1986 nuclear disaster, and the city has been uninhabited ever since. Ukraine’s Pravda recalled on Thursday that Russian forces began to withdraw from an area known as the no-fly zone around the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

The news portal wrote that the defunct nuclear plant and the hotel next door were looted and even the kettles and power stations were taken away. The nuclear plant was withdrawn by Ukrainian forces on Saturday and the Ukrainian flag was hoisted on it.

In the meantime Mikhail Podoljak, Adviser to the President of the Office of the President of Ukraine He presented photographic evidence of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in the Kiev region on the Telegram news website and harshly criticized European countries for not daring to stand firm with Russia.

“According to our European partners, the Russians should not be provoked, World War III should not be waged, the Russians should not be abused. What’s not used? ” The officer asked.

According to Bodoljak, “indescribable horrors” were carried out by Russian forces in apartments around Kiev: Buxa, Irbini, Hostommel. “Hundreds and thousands of peaceful Ukrainian civilians have been brutally massacred,” he stressed. Bodoljack likened the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica to the Bosnian war.

Mihajlo Podoljak on Saturday called on the West to take strong action on Twitter, easing sanctions imposed so far on Russia.

He urged Ukraine’s partners to impose a full embargo on Russian energy and supplies.

After the withdrawal of settlements in the Kyiv county, Russian troops found further inhumane acts in the cities: reports of rapes by shot dead residents, mass graves and locals.

The Ukrainian Air Force news service reported that air defense had shot down another Russian Su-34 fighter jet over the eastern province of Kharkiv.

In its southern contextual statement on Sunday, Ukrainian civil servants, among others, said that on the 39th day of the war, Russian forces would continue to measure rocket and air strikes on civilian infrastructure and would not abandon efforts to control the whole of Louhansk and Donetsk. Areas in eastern Ukraine. According to the report, war operations are currently focusing mainly on these regions.

However, the withdrawal of Russian troops from Russia began in the northeastern state of Sumi. In the eastern part of the country, the city of Kharkiv is still under siege by the Russian military, killing seven people, including three children, in an artillery attack in the city, according to the evening report of the local prosecutor’s office, as well as severe damage to ten houses and a trolley shop. Russian forces are focusing more on offensive operations against Izum in the region, and fierce fighting is taking place in Oleksandrivka in southern Mykoliv Oblast. Russian forces launched another airstrike on the Mikholev district on Sunday. In the afternoon, Mayor Alexander Schenkevich announced on Facebook that several rockets had crashed into the big city. He said one person was killed and 14 others were injured in the attack.

According to the latest summary of Ukrainian civil servants on Sunday, about 18,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and about a thousand captured so far, with Ukrainian forces destroying 143 Russian aircraft, 134 helicopters, seven warships, 644 tanks and 1,830 armored war vehicles. 545 artillery and 105 rocket launchers.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vareshchuk said in the evening that 2694 civilians had been evacuated from Mariupol and the pro-Russian Luhansk region. The Russian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, accused Kiev of not cooperating with the evacuation in Mariupol. (MTI)