Diana Jenkins won’t attend ‘RHOBH’ in person, she tests positive for COVID

10:37 AM PT – Despite being active on social media, a source close to Diana said she’s been in Los Angeles – not Hawaii – for the past few days, and headed for the reunion.
“RHOBH” star Diana Jenkins He’ll be missing from your reunion sofas when the highly anticipated episode airs…and all thanks to the COVID situation.
Jenkins has been all over Instagram for the past few days, showing off her Hawaiian ride – but a close source tells us she got COVID – and she won’t be able to attend Friday’s taping to meet with the rest of the cast.
‘RHOBH’ star Diana Jenkins sends a call to stop madam rumors
However, there is some good news for her fans – and any other housewives who might want to take on Jenkins – because she will still be sharing via Zoom.
We are told she has symptoms, and is under a doctor’s care.
TMZ broke the story, and Diana recently had some great beef with posts and reports that in the past accused her of running a prostitution ring. Launched her legal team 8 stop and stop Letters to the outlets, which actually led to the descent of some fake stories.
However, it appears that she has allied with her representative “RHOBH” Erica Janenewly Donate $100,000 For family members of those who died during Lion Air Flight 610 of 2018.
Of course, some of these victims were allegedly defrauded by Erica’s estranged husband, Tom Gerardibut sources tell us that Diana’s donation was not a search for anyone, she just wanted to help.
