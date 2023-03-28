Diablo IV Streamer beats the world boss almost single-handedly

Twitch streamer wudijo has done the unthinkable and hit it off Diablo IVbig world boss, Ashava plague, (mostly) by himself on the hardest difficulty. I was shocked, especially since the dragon was already a tough challenge to take on.

German twitch And Youtube Streamer wudijo is known for playing events and making guides for various RPGs such as The last era And Exile path. However, Wudijo’s bread and butter content is Diablo series. he put More than 9000 hours in Diablo IIIAnd Covered Immortal Diablo updatesAnd Useful post Diablo II Farming tips. In short, think of Wudijo as the lord of hell, having run through the sanctuary a few times just to see how hot it is. So, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to see him get treated Diablo IVThe world’s first boss, Dragon Queen Ashfa, popped like a poppy during the open beta period last weekend.

Locked and loaded, he goes in on his own

in March 26 YouTube video, wudijo showed how to slay Ashava. The world boss – located on the eastern side of the map – spawns at set intervals, giving up to 12 players just 15 minutes to take out the Dragon Queen. 15 minutes was all the time wudijo needed, though. With nearly all of his equipment Legendary, including a crossbow that deals 457 damage and two blade weapons that do about 200 damage each, Wudijo made relatively short work of Ashava with Rogue. The moment Ashava leapt from the open mouth into the ground, he and Diogo covered her just like…well, scales on a dragon. Darts and Her chomps dodge To quickly reduce her health. It’s impressive to witness, especially since he fought it on his own.

Solo’d Ashava World Boss, on Hardcore, twice ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ – Diablo 4 Beta

wudijo

As the music crescendos, the battle becomes more intense. Ashava, angry that she is likely to be outdone by only one man, changes her moves. She landed ground strikes, scavenged poisons piled on the ground, and used her huge wingspan to launch wide-ranging attacks, all in an attempt to put the wedigo in the dirt before he did. Until it’s too late.

Ashava’s single kill is “destroyed”.

While Wudijo Ashava pretty much defeated the Pestilent on his own, a random necromancer showed up to get a couple in the last 2% of the dragon’s health. I’m sure the help would have been appreciated, but as Wudijo said during the video, the trigger “[ruined] My single kill.” That’s fair. He worked so hard for it. That said, Wudijo met the world boss again immediately after he killed him. However, another necromancer came out of the woodwork to help with only an attack or two before they walked out fighting like a coward they.

Read more: Diablo IV Is the perfect head empty, kill the shit

But the most impressive thing about essentially single kills? Difficulty playing wudijo. There are different levels of the world in the game, settings that you can change which determine how difficult the enemies are and the rewards you get for killing them. While there appeared to be four available, only two were playable during the game Diablo IVopen beta. Playing Wudijo is at World Tier 2, which means enemies hit harder but you also earn more gold and experience points. On top of the world levels is also a hardcore mode, a kind of permanent setting where your created character dies forever if you fall in battle. So, not only was the wudijo playing at World Tier 2, but he also had an active Hardcore Mode during his battle with Ashava. In other words, if he made one wrong mistake, Wudijo Rogue could have clapped to oblivion and had to start it character category All over again. This is what makes me astonished. Not only did he pet her on her own, but he did it on the hardest difficulty. Makes me wonder if we have a Diablo IV A legend in the making…

for which game Crisis required to endAnd Diablo IV It looks like it looks really good – if beta versions are anything you want. I know I’m excited to be back in Hell when the game launches on June 6th. I will not play on Hardcore.