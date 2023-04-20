Diablo IV is getting a surprising third beta

will you look at it, Diablo IV Get another beta before launch. During the day D 4 Live broadcast eventthe developers announced that they will be maintaining a third beta.
Dubbed “Server Slam,” the open beta will take place May 12-14 and is designed so that as many players as possible log in to test server robustness in preparation for the game’s live launch in June. As with other events, progress made during previous betas will not carry over to this game, and progress here will not carry over to the live game. The level cap is still 20, the trial version covers the same content as before, all classes will be available, and players who take down the world boss Ashava can earn some unique … and I don’t make this … armor horse. This beta will also contain updates and modifications Taken from comments from the first two betas, so if you feel like your classes are a little different, then they are. You can check all Server Slam beta details here.
In a possibly brassy move, this new beta will take place the same weekend Kingdom Tears launch. Given that the stated goal of the beta is to try to get as many people online as possible, perhaps no Schedule it for the same weekend as one of the most anticipated games of the year will be released. But that’s just me. After all, maybe Kingdom Tears were from zelda bf / Diablo gf families all the time.
