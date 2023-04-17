Diablo 4: ‘No Plans’ for Map Overlay at Launch as Blizzard’s RPG Goes Gold

Diablo 4 has gone gold, but there are currently no plans for the quality of life feature that has been a staple of the series. on TwitterThe official Diablo account confirmed that the game has gone gold ahead of its June 6 release date.

However, it looks like Diablo 4’s launch won’t include a fan-favorite feature that makes exploration more convenient: a map overlay. when asked in Twitter If the TAB overlay map is eventually added to Diablo 4, Diablo’s general manager Rod Ferguson simply replied, “There are no plans at the moment.”

Overlay maps allow players to look at a map while maintaining control of their character. It’s perfect for a top-down multiplayer game like Diablo where you’ll likely want to scan your surroundings without stopping the game completely.

It seems like the developers at Blizzard want players to focus instead on the world they’ve created, rather than just constantly following icons on the map. With no map overlay, Diablo 4 players will have to adjust to using the minimap or pausing to view the entire map.

Fan reactions to Ferguson’s announcement were mixed, with one Twitter user saying that the overlay map “used to be the default perfect way to play and brought quite a bit of chaos as a result. No harm in trying new things!”

But many fans resist the change, with one saying, “This should definitely be an option. The mini-map in the corner just isn’t enough and constantly opening your map on the go is hard.”

It’s entirely possible that Blizzard could eventually implement a map overlay if demand for the feature is strong enough. Blizzard has already made several changes to Diablo 4 based on fan feedback from the beta builds of the game. We also know Blizzard has been working on this game for some time, as the developer recently detailed its battle pass plans.

