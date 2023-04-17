April 18, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Diablo 4: ‘No Plans’ for Map Overlay at Launch as Blizzard’s RPG Goes Gold

Ayhan 29 mins ago 2 min read

Diablo 4 has gone gold, but there are currently no plans for the quality of life feature that has been a staple of the series. on TwitterThe official Diablo account confirmed that the game has gone gold ahead of its June 6 release date.

However, it looks like Diablo 4’s launch won’t include a fan-favorite feature that makes exploration more convenient: a map overlay. when asked in Twitter If the TAB overlay map is eventually added to Diablo 4, Diablo’s general manager Rod Ferguson simply replied, “There are no plans at the moment.”

Overlay maps allow players to look at a map while maintaining control of their character. It’s perfect for a top-down multiplayer game like Diablo where you’ll likely want to scan your surroundings without stopping the game completely.

It seems like the developers at Blizzard want players to focus instead on the world they’ve created, rather than just constantly following icons on the map. With no map overlay, Diablo 4 players will have to adjust to using the minimap or pausing to view the entire map.

Fan reactions to Ferguson’s announcement were mixed, with one Twitter user saying that the overlay map “used to be the default perfect way to play and brought quite a bit of chaos as a result. No harm in trying new things!”

But many fans resist the change, with one saying, “This should definitely be an option. The mini-map in the corner just isn’t enough and constantly opening your map on the go is hard.”

See also  How to Hack Nintendo Switch, 2023 Edition: Picofly, HWFLY, RCM, OLED, unpatched vs patched…

It’s entirely possible that Blizzard could eventually implement a map overlay if demand for the feature is strong enough. Blizzard has already made several changes to Diablo 4 based on fan feedback from the beta builds of the game. We also know Blizzard has been working on this game for some time, as the developer recently detailed its battle pass plans.

For more information about Diablo 4, check out our Diablo 4 in Progress review which includes updated beta impressions. And check out seven things we’d love to see return in Diablo 4.

Logan Plant is a freelance writer for IGN covering video game and entertainment news. He has over seven years of experience in the gaming industry with minor lines at IGN, Nintendo Wire, Switch Player Magazine, and Lifewire. You can find him on Twitter @LoganJPlant.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Studio Demonstrates ‘Unlimited’ Audio DLC

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Angry Birds: Sega is in talks to buy video game maker Rovio

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Low noise amplifier to measure resistor noise

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

Frank Ocean’s Coachella set derailed by ankle injury, source claims – Rolling Stone

15 seconds ago Muhammad
3 min read

The Webb Telescope captures a glowing starburst as galaxies collide

7 mins ago Izer
4 min read

The ankle is not 100% but it should be by the chiefs camp

28 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Diablo 4: ‘No Plans’ for Map Overlay at Launch as Blizzard’s RPG Goes Gold

29 mins ago Ayhan