Diablo 2: Resurrected Patch 2.4 works with balance changes and bug fixes

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new major update for Diablo 2: Resurrection On Thursday, the patch made Sweeping balance changes and fixing many bugs In the classic tap-and-kill action RPG. Correction 2.4 to Diablo 2: Resurrection It is the game’s first major balance update in over 11 years and fixes some of the bad bugs players have been facing since the original game was launched in 2000.

It is noteworthy that there are two types of long-term defect with Diablo 2 It could have completely erased your character’s mana – effectively rendering some classes defenseless – or inflicting significant damage – fire-enchanted monsters. From Blizzard’s extensive patch notes:

Fixed an issue where unique monster packs with mana drain would drain more mana than intended

Fixed an issue where the fire of enchanted monsters could deal massive damage on Nightmare Difficulty

Diablo 2: Resurrection The developers said last year that they wanted to tackle bugs like the above, the unexpected results of miscalculations in game code, which had bothered players for a long time. Andre Abrahamian, former game designer at Blizzard Entertainment and design lead for Diablo 2: Resurrectionduring a video question-and-answer session that the team responsible for Diablo 2 The remaster wanted to fix the “things that mislead players,” but leave “quirks” that could benefit players or that became part of the game’s definition as is.

Elsewhere in the update, Blizzard has made fundamental changes to the balance on all Diablo 2: ResurrectionSeven chapters. The team seems to have touched every aspect of the classes, from attack animations, to combat skills, to class-specific tooltips. (Barbarian players will undoubtedly be thrilled with the class’s Whirlwind skill fix.) These mods have been in testing since January, when Blizzard brought Update 2.4 to the game’s public testing world.

Thursday’s update also includes new Horadric Cube recipes, exclusive new Rune words on the Ladder Ladder, and an extensive collection Quality of Life Updates. The latter includes a new “Legacy” graphics simulation that offers a variety of classic visualization options. Here’s how Blizzard’s patch notes describe it:

“GDI” simulates rasterization of the original old game and does not apply any filtering

“Glide” simulates the hardware accelerated backend of the original old game with two-line filtering

“Resurrected” uses a Glide simulation with additional fixes in place to address artifacts that may occur with the original Glide rendering.

For a closer look at everything that has changed, check out Diablo 2: Resurrection‘s 2.4 Correction Notes.

Diablo 2: Resurrection Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.