Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and others in Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Sangeet

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is set to marry his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 and his wedding festivities are in full swing. The festivities began earlier this week with a Roca Last night’s ceremony, the family united for a Sangeet. Karan Deol and Drisha, donning their best festive outfits for the occasion, stepped out for a photoshoot last night. Dharmendra was not to miss his grandson’s wedding celebrations in India. It was all smiles. Sunny Deol greeted the photographers with folded hands. Bobby Deol attended the party with his wife, Tanya, and son, Aryaman. Deanne Panday also clicked on Sangeet.

Abhay Deol was dressed in his best for the holidays.

Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with… Pal del que bass in 2019. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahir Bamba. Pal del que bass It was directed by his father, Sunny Deol. He also appeared in the 2021 movie elephant, where Karan shared screen space with his uncle Abhay Deol. It will also be seen in Build 2where he will star alongside his grandfather Dharmendra, dad Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film will also star Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol stump It was re-released in theaters last week. The second part of the movie will be released on August 11. And he will clash with Ranbir Kapoor animal and Akshay Kumar Omg 2.