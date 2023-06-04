Devils take part in 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium | launch

The full stadium series will feature four teams – Devils, Flyers, New York Rangers and New York Islanders – in two NHL regular season away games. On Sunday, February 18th, the Rangers will face off against the Islanders. The event will be the first time that four NHL teams will play an outdoor game at the same venue in front of fans.

The first game of the series, when the Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers on February 17, will mark the first time an outdoor NHL competition will be held in New Jersey.

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will take place February 17-18 at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Football League.

“Our organization and our fans are incredibly proud to be participating in the first outdoor NHL game hosted in New Jersey, especially at MetLife Stadium, close to where championship memories are made,” said David Blitzer and Josh Harris, Director of Partners, New Jersey Devils. “This high profile event against our competitors at the Turnpike on the National Stage will create new memories for our fans, and a tremendous experience for our players.”

Pricing, ticket sales timing, and broadcast information for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be announced in the coming months. New Jersey Devils Black and Red members and Premier Partners will receive priority access to purchase tickets during the specified pre-sale period. An updated FAQ page with all relevant details can be found as available at: https://www.nhl.com/info/2024-nhl-stadium-series-phi-njd-faq.

“We are thrilled to be playing an outdoor NHL game and hosting our amazing fans at MetLife Stadium,” said Tom Fitzgerald, General Manager, New Jersey Devils. “I know how incredibly special an outdoor event can be for players and their families, our employees, partners and especially our dedicated fans. We look forward to delivering a great experience to everyone.”

“Obviously our whole team is really excited to play an outdoor game here in New Jersey.” He said Nico HischerCaptain, New Jersey Devils. “It’s something I’ve never experienced before, and it will definitely be an event to remember.”

The Devils participated in one previous outdoor game, on January 26, 2014, in the NHL’s home series at Yankee Stadium against the New York Rangers, a 7-3 defeat in front of 50,105 fans. Five players who played for the team last season participated in an outdoor NHL game:

Ryan Graves : 2GP w/COL, Feb. 15, 2020, NHL Stadium Series at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, CO, vs. Los Angeles, Loss 3-1; 0g-0a = 0pts, 19:23 TOI w/ COL, Feb. 20, 2021, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe vs. VGK, win 3-2; 0g-0a = 0pts, 20:16 TOI

: 2GP Eric Hola : 1 GP w/ MIN, Feb. 21, 2016, Court Series at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN vs. Che, win 6-1; 1g-2a = 3 points, 14:38 TOI

: 1 GP Ondrej Balat : 1 GP w/ TBL, February 26, 2022, Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN vs. NSH, win 3-2; 0g-0a = 0pts, 15:44 TOI

: 1 GP Brendan Smith : 3GP w/ DET, Jan. 1, 2014, Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI vs. Tour, loss 3-2 SO; 0g-1a = 1 point, 22:23 TOI w/ DET, January 1, 2017, Centennial Classic at Expo Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. vs. TOR, losing 5-4 overtime; 0g-0a = 0pts, 23:21 TOI w/ NYR, Jan. 1, 2018, Winter Classic at Citi Field, Queens, NY vs. BUF, 3-2 overtime win vs. BUF, 0g-0a=0 points, 15:41 TOI

: 3GP Thomas Tatar 3 gp w/ DET January 1, 2014, Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI vs TOR, loss 3-2 SO; 0g-0a = 0pts, 13:32 TOI w/ DET, Feb. 27, 2016, Stadium Series at Coors Stadium in Denver, Colorado, vs. Cole. 5-3 win; 1g-1a = 2 PTS, 14:17 TOI w/ DET, January 1, 2017, Centennial Classic at Expo Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. vs. TOR, losing 5-4 overtime; 0g-2a = 2 PTS, 18:59 TOI

3 gp Devils manager Lindy Ruff was the head coach for the Buffalo Sabers at their first ice hockey Winter Classic event, on January 1, 2008, at Ralph Wilson Stadium, home of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. The Sabers lost 2-1 (SO) to the Pittsburgh Penguins

Devils assistant coach Ryan McGill was an assistant coach for the Vegas Golden Knights at the NHL Outdoors event at Lake Tahoe, February 20, 2021, against Colorado, losing 3-2. McGill was also an assistant coach for the Calgary Flames in the Heritage Classic on February 20, 2011, against Montreal, winning 4-0, in Calgary, Alberta, at McMahon Stadium.

The State of New Jersey and the New Jersey Expo and Sport Authority are excited to partner with the NHL and MetLife Stadium to bring the NHL Stadium Series to the region. This is the first time New Jersey has hosted this prestigious event and the first NHL stadium series to feature games on back-to-back days. NJSEA provides operational support for the MetLife Sports Complex and is proud to be involved in the NHL Stadium Series. MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, hosts the world’s biggest events on the world’s largest stage. Highlights include the first outdoor Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29 and 35, the Copa America Centenario Final, and the 2021 Army-Navy Game. MetLife Stadium will serve as the official venue for the matches, and New York City / New Jersey will be the official host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series by clicking the following links for the respective games: https://events.nhl.com/event/2024-stadium-series-njd-phi