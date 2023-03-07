“Devil in the White City” TV Movie Dead on Hulu – The Hollywood Reporter

(LR) Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Devil in the White City It’s officially dead on Hulu.

Sources say the Disney-backed streaming device is no longer moving forward with the limited series that has been in various stages of development for more than a decade. However, sources say the producers of ABC Signature remain committed to the drama and will be shopping the show at new outlets.

The news comes months after leading man Keanu Reeves and director Todd Field (tar) pulled out of the drama from Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sources say Hulu, Paramount Television Studios and Disney’s ABC Signature, who have been working together to produce the series, are in talks with The bear Stars Jeremy Allen White, Jude Law, and director Matt Ross for the project. Sources say ABC Signature is still in talks with White, Law, and Ross to direct the series, though it’s unclear if they’ll close given the fact that Satan He does not currently have a home.

Satan It’s been in the works for more than a decade, including a stint when it was conceived as a feature film, with Hulu’s Sam Shaw. Castle rocks) is on board as writer, showrunner and executive producer. DiCaprio and his Appian Way co-star Jennifer Davison are producing execs alongside Scorsese. The latter is previously set to direct a feature film set at Paramount Pictures with DiCaprio previously set to star.

Reeves – after months of deal-making – has been attached to the Star and exec series, which landed Hulu in development in 2019 and was officially picked up to series last year. Field was on board to direct the crime drama, which eventually became a co-production between Paramount Television Studios and Disney’s ABC Signature. Paramount Pictures won the rights to the novel after a massive bidding war in 2015, when Billy Ray was on board to write the scripts. Field left three days after Reeves’ exit from the show.

Based on the Eric Larson novel, Satan It centers around Daniel H. Burnham (the role previously played by Reeves), a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark in history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind “Castle”. Murder” infamously built in the shadow of the show.

The series is also produced by Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher, and Mark Lafferty. The number of official episodes has not been specified. Scorsese and DiCaprio previously teamed up for the features Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island And The Wolf of Wall Street. The frequent collaborators had previously developed television Gangs of New York And Shutter Island Although neither of them made it past the script stage. DiCaprio currently has a film and TV deal at Apple where he executive produces the Apple series shining girls.

Updated 5:14 PM: This story has been updated to reflect that Jeremy Allen White, Jude Law, and director Matt Ross are still in board talks Satan.