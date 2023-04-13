April 13, 2023

Destructive battles rage in Bahmut, US damages valuable Russian tank – Thursday Our War News

Arzu 15 mins ago 1 min read

Tatarstan’s Supreme Court sentenced Ilnas Kaljavije to life in prison for organizing a rampage at a school in Kazan in 2021 that killed nine people, including seven children, and injured 23 others.

Kalzhavyev was found guilty of murder, or attempted murder, of two or more persons, including minors, manufacturing and storing explosives and ammunition, as well as intentionally damaging and destroying the property of others.

According to the lawsuit, the reason for the tragic events was that Kaljaviv wanted to imitate the actions of informal representatives of one of the destructive subcultures, which he learned about on the Internet, and then imitated their behavior during the attack. Based on a complex psychological and psychiatric expert opinion, he was found not guilty and responsible

– announced the press service of the Russian Intelligence Service (SZK).

On May 11 last year, 19-year-old Kalzhaviyev, a former student of school number 175 in Kazan, opened fire with an automatic weapon and detonated homemade explosives at the educational institution. At the time of the crime, more than seven hundred students, including more than fifty teachers, and about seventy school staff were present in the educational institution.

After the frenzy Vladimir Putin The Russian President instructed the government to create a unified national organization for the protection of educational institutions.

(MTI)

