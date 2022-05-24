May 24, 2022

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted reveals trailer and details

Fate 2Season 17 haunted seasonis the next Guardians adventure, Bungie revealed Monday night. Season 17 will take players back to The Leviathan, a massive planet-devouring ship that was the setting for many of the previous activities. Guardians will also get the Solar 3.0 subclass reworked, New dungeon (Purchased separately for the season), and a large selection of new loot.

before beyond the lightThe Leviathan and its companion, Emperor Calus of the Cabal, escaped from the orbit of Nessus and our solar system. Now the ship is back, settled over the moon and having some of her nightmares. Players will climb onto the ship to discover what’s going wrong, use a powerful scythe, and “become the reaper.”

Photo: Bungie

The new season features two activities. The first is containing Nightmare, which is a free public event for all players and takes place in The Leviathan – likely in a similar free-roam area to the game’s other location, based on some of the image titles. Sever is only available during the paid season, and takes place inside the bottom of The Leviathan and in some of the ancient raid arenas. Players will need to remove Nightmares from Calus’ control and find out what he intends to do.

In terms of loot, Trespasser Exotic Arc sidearm is back from the original Saucepan, comes from the course of the season ticket. There are also four new seasonal weapons (including what appears to be a Stasis tracking rifle), and four returning weapons from the Season of Opulence’s Menagerie activity.

A showcase of new weapons in Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted

Photo: Bungie

Haunted Season will also see some event upgrades. Osiris Experiments will get new booty, Iron Banner gets an overhaul – Including the return of the rift game mode, which is similar to Capture the Flag. Finally, the solstice event, the summer event, is seeing some changes in quality of life with the new event card system.

The Haunted season begins May 24 — just hours after this trailer debuted — and will run through August 23.

