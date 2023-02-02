February 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition: All Emblem Codes

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

Last year, Bungie added a total of four global heraldic icons within the Editon of The Witch Queen Collector that players can unlock in the game. This year, it seems to be the same case with the Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition.

with the Destiny 2 At last year’s Lightfall Showcase event, Bungie also revealed a brand new Collector’s Edition that features an 8″ Pouka Replica with some lore books and a new exclusive logo symbol.

And some players seem to be starting to get their Collector’s Edition early. In this article, we will have all the global banner icons in the Lightfall Collector’s Edition.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector logo icons

Although there are free emblems that are unlocked with Ligthfall CE, it is worth noting that these emblems will not be available in the game until after the release of Lightfall, which is February 28, 2023. So, unfortunately, we will not be able to see what these emblems look like before then. You can find the logo icons below. (Thanks, Raed Secrets)

  • Lightfall Collector’s Edition Emblem 1: unique code
  • Lightfall Collector’s Edition Emblem 2: YAA-37T-FCN
  • Lightfall Collector Edition Emblem 3: 993-H3H-M6K
  • Lightfall Collector Edition Emblem 4: XVK-RLA-RAM
  • Lightfall Collector’s Edition Emblem 5: J6P-9YH-LLP

NB: We will update this article as the icons for the banners are found in Lightfall CE.

Image: Bungie

How to redeem tokens on Bungie.net?

To generally redeem banner codes and symbols, you will first need to log into your Bungie.net profile. Follow the steps below to learn how to redeem codes on the Bungie website.

  • Step 1: Go to Bungie.net
  • Step 2: Log in to your account by clicking on the “My Account” button in the upper right.
  • Step 3: Select your platform
  • The fourth step: Log in to your platform
  • Fifth step: After logging in, click on your profile icon on the top right and you will see Option to replace icons in the new list.
Away from this, bungee Recently released a new trailer for Lightfall weapons and armor pieces this week. We’ve put together a list of all the currently known weapons that Legendary players can expect in Lightfall. scan the Comprehensive list here.

Destiny 2 Lightfall launches February 28, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

