Destiny 2 Fortnite skins leak ahead of Bungie’s Lightfall event

Looks like Bungie is getting ready to add fortnite skins for Fate 2. after, after fortnite leaker Medarado teased a potential Destiny 2 collaboration over the weekend, gensor – a favour fate dataminer – Confirm the crossover with an image showing many classics fortnite skins in Fate 2.

The image, likely obtained from Bungie’s own website, includes a Titan Armor set that looks very similar to the Black Knight skin that was originally obtained from the season pass for fortnite season 2. fateWarlock is also shown for fortnite-Like the Drift Mask, and the hunter looks a lot like fortniteOmega skin.

It is not clear how Fate 2 Players will be able to get it fortnite Or when they are part of the game. Likely to be a file fortnite Leather will be the global ornaments in Fate 2Players can apply them to any armor sets and customize characters. As the rumors suggest fortnite You can also get their own fate And there are a lot of characters that Bungie will likely put inside fortnite Globalism.

This isn’t the first time Bungie has added cross-linked content Fate 2. Bungie celebrated its 30th anniversary by dropping special content included Hellolike guns in Fate 2. . 30th Anniversary Pack Fate 2Released late last year, it included a magnum-like weapon, along with the shooter’s battle rifle-like pulse rifle.

this is fortnite The cross leak comes just days before Bungie is set to reveal Season 18 of Fate 2and the next major expansion of the franchise: Lightfall. Bungie has scheduled a Fate 2 Showing for Tuesday, August 23rd at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. It’s the first specialty Fate 2 View since then Sony acquired Bungie for $3.7 billion earlier this year.