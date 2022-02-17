Deshaun Watson can now be questioned under oath in 22 pending lawsuits

Getty Images

As the future of football for the quarterback Deshaun Watson Coming back to the front, reports and speculation about which teams he’ll be willing to play for (ESPN recently added the Pirates, who understand, and Vikings, who don’t, to the mix) are premature. It is unlikely that anyone will make a move until more clarity is secured regarding their legal status.

First, the pending criminal investigation. At some point, a grand jury will complete its work regarding the pending complaints against Watson. If he is charged with one or more felonies, it becomes more difficult to complete the trade. If he is charged with a misdemeanor or not charged at all, it is easy for him to move forward.

Second: The pending cases. Now that the Super Bowl has come and gone, Watson can be questioned under oath during deposition. Depending on how he endures under questioning (or doesn’t hold up), it may become easier (or harder) to settle his cases. If a new team insists that all civil cases be resolved (as the Dolphins did last season), nothing will happen until they can complete 22 deals. This will very likely raise the resolution price of the 22 claims.

Meanwhile, the center carousel started to rotate. Teams with needs will start looking for ways to fill them. And if Watson isn’t in a buyable position, the teams might look elsewhere.

The bets on Texas are much higher than last year. In 2021, Texas paid Watson $10 million for not playing. In 2022, that number rose to $35 million.