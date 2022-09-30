Derek prefers heading to the Rockets in a multiplayer swap

9:15 PM: The missiles intend to cede the newly acquired T-Jerome wing, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Feigen adds that Derrick Favorites and Theo Maledon are the most likely of these new additions to the team to stick to their standard 15-player roster when the regular season kicks off.

8:13 PM: The thunder The center will be sent please DerekShoot the guard! T Jeromestraight ahead Maurice Harklessguard point Theo Malidon and a 2025 second round selection round from Hawks to missiles As opposed to the mathematical alternative David NawabaAnd the wing sterling brownguard point Tree Burke And forward strength Marquis Krisfor every Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

Woog adds that Oklahoma City will get two commercial exceptions in the deal. In terms of net salary, the exchange will help the Thunder get $10 million under the league’s maximum disciplinary welfare tax. Wojnarowski notes that gifts in particular are tradable among returning players arriving in Houston, as a strong reserve big man with an expired salary of $10.2 million.

The 6’9″ Favors, 31, has been a longtime backup big man with several strong clubs linked to the playoffs. Last year with Thunder, it appeared in just 39 games, averaging 5.3 PPG at 51.6% launch, as well as 4.7 RPG, over 16.7 MPG. Jerome and Maledon are both young players on rookie deals with potential upside still going, and could build on their time in Houston.

On the Rockets side of the deal, Houston gets a second-round draft and only has to recoup an additional $1 million in salary, Woj details.

The Athletic’s Kelly Ecko reports (Via Twitter) that the second round of 2025 is protected by the first ten selections from the second round of that draft. If the selection is not moved in 2025, Houston will receive the second-highest selection in the 2026 second round between the Thunder, Mavericks, and 76ers teams.

Given that the choice of project number 2 Chet Holmgren judged out for this year With Lisfranc injured in his right foot, and the best player in this new trade sent away from the squad, Thunder appears to be prioritizing a year of youth development as they look to the 2023 draft lottery to build their impressive youth roster.

Oklahoma City has added four rookie players through the 2022 draft, including other lottery picks outside of Holmgren. The Thunder has been in full rebuilding mode since 2019/20, winning a total of 46 games over the past two seasons.

Houston has also been in the asset pool and draft sweepstakes targeting stage on its journey since 2020. The team went 37-127 from 2020-2022. This year, the club has drafted an intriguing force forward Jabbari Smith With the third pick from Auburn. The Rockets also made two more picks in the first round.

It seems unlikely that every player will be in this deal with their new clubs at the opening of the regular season. ESPN’s Bobby Marks (Via Twitter) indicates that both teams will still have 18 secured contracts on their books after this deal. According to the league’s rules, that number must reach 15 by October 17.