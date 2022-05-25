Depp recovers his witness stand and calls Heard’s allegations insane

FALL CHURCH, Virginia (AFP) – Johnny Depp called his ex-wife’s accusations of sexual and physical assault “crazy” on Wednesday when he returned to the witness stand in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

When asked about his reaction to hearing Heard’s allegations when she testified earlier at the trial, Depp said: “It’s ridiculous, humiliating, funny, painful, brutal, incredibly brutal, cruel, all false.”

Depp was testifying on Wednesday as a cassation witness — both And I heard All of them had testified extensively earlier in the trial.

He provided some specific responses to some of the private allegations raised by Heard as well as her sister, Whitney Henriques, who has given some of the strongest testimony that Heard has made. .

He concluded his testimony with a final denial of the allegations.

“I’ve never in my life committed sexual assault, or physical assault, or all these strange and outrageous stories about committing these things,” he said. “And living with her for six years, waiting to be able to get the truth out.”

He said that “no matter what happened, I came here and I’ve already told the truth and talked about what I’ve been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years.”

Upon cross-examination, jurors saw text messages from Depp’s phone to his aide in which he used vulgar terms to refer to a woman’s sexual organs and said “I need. I want. I’m taken.”

When Heard’s lawyers asked if the text message showed that Depp believed he could claim property rights to a woman he desired, Depp denied that he wrote the letter.

“I don’t have that kind of arrogance,” he said, noting that the text had been tampered with or that someone might have taken his phone. “This is so hideous.”

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Court over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in the Washington Post that described herself as a “public figure who represents domestic violence.” His lawyers say the article defamed him even though he never mentioned his name.

Depp has denied ever hitting Heard and says she was the abusive in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate cases of physical abuse she said she suffered at the hands of Depp.

Depp also disputed Heard’s claim that Depp had nothing to do with getting her a role in the superhero movie Aquaman. When Heard testified, she was clearly offended Through a question from Depp’s lawyer, he hints that Depp got the role.

Despite this, Depp said that after Heard auditioned for the role, he spoke to the studio on her behalf. He was prevented from discussing the details of his conversations when Heard’s lawyers objected, but said, “I finally got the job, so I hope I’ve curbed their concerns somewhat.”

Despite this, upon cross-examination, jurors saw a text message sent after Heard filed for divorce in which Depp told his sister, “I want to replace her in the WB (Warner Brothers) movie.”

However, when Heard’s attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, Depp on whether he was trying to kick Heard out of “Aquaman,” denied it. Instead, he said he felt bound by his duty to tell the studio “it’s going to end up ugly” if they keep their hearing in the film.

Also on Wednesday, supermodel Kate Moss, Depp’s ex-girlfriend, denied that she was pushed or assaulted by Depp during their relationship.

Moss also testified as a cassation witness. Heard, in her testimony, referred to Moss and a rumor that Depp pushed Moss down a flight of stairs when they dated.

Moss, in an affidavit she provided via video link, said Depp never assaulted her. She said she once slipped down a flight of stairs after a rainstorm at a Jamaican resort, and that Depp helped her.

She testified for less than 5 minutes and was not questioned.

Depp also addressed the accusation in his testimony, saying that it happened just as Moss said. He said he told Moss’ story to hearing years ago and “Miss. Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly accident, all in her mind.”