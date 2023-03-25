Deposit drain from small banks to JPM, WFC and C has slowed

CNBC has learned that the wave of deposits moving from small banks to large institutions including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo has slowed considerably in recent days.

The drain on deposits, which has roiled markets globally and forced regulators to step in to protect bank customers, began to improve around March 16, people familiar with the inflows from major banks said.

The situation is fluid and could change if concerns arise about other banks, said a person, speaking on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the release of financial figures next month.

Jane Fraser, chief executive of Citigroup, said the past few weeks have revealed a stark weakness in how some banks manage their balance sheets, which could lead to more turmoil.

First Republic Bank’s headquarters is seen on March 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California, United States. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The dynamic has put major banks such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs in the awkward position of playing multiple roles simultaneously in this crisis. Big banks are advising smaller banks while participating in steps to restore confidence in the system and support distressed lenders like First Republic, all while racking up billions of dollars in deposits and in a position to outbid on assets when they are put up for sale. The sweeping sweep of these financial flows is evident at the Federal Reserve data Released on Friday, it is a deferred deposit shot from March 15th. While it appears that large banks are earning deposits at the expense of smaller banks, the deposits do not capture the outflows from the SVB because they were in the same class as the large banks as the companies that gained their dollars. Although flows to one major institution have slowed to a "negligible" extent, the situation is fluid and could change if concerns arise about other banks, said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the release of financial numbers next month. JPMorgan will kick off the bank earnings season on April 14th. At another big bank, this one on the West Coast, inflows have only slowed in recent days, according to another person familiar with the matter. Representatives for JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo declined to comment for this article.

The movements mirror what a new player saw, too, according to Brex co-founder Henrique Dubugras. His startup, which caters to venture capital-backed growth companies, saw a surge in deposits and new accounts after the collapse of SVB. "Things have definitely calmed down," DuPoughras told CNBC in a phone interview. "There have been a lot of ins and outs, but people are still pouring money into the big banks." The post-SVB playbook, he said, is for start-ups to keep three to six months of cash in regional banks or newcomers like Brex, while putting the rest into one of the four big players. This approach combines the service and features of smaller lenders with the perceived safety of too-big-to-fail banks for the bulk of their money, he said. "A lot of founders opened an account at one of the big four banks, moved a lot of money there, and now they remember why they didn't do it in the first place," he said. Historically, the largest banks weren't interested in risky startups, which was the domain of specialist lenders like SVB. DuBograss said JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, was the single biggest deposit gainer among lenders this month, in part because of the influx of investment capital into the bank. This belief has been supported by anecdotal evidence reports.