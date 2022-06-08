Denver Broncos and Walton Benner enter into a buy-sell agreement

The agreement to purchase the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust is subject to approval by the NFL Finance Committee and the league’s ownership, as well as “meeting normal closing procedures,” according to the Statement from Bronco

The Wal-Mart buying group is headed by Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Benner, and her husband, Greg Benner, the president of Walmart.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner, and Greg Penner throughout the process,” said Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis.

“Learning more about their background and vision for the Denver Broncos, I am confident that their leadership and support will help this team achieve great things on and off the field.”