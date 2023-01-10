Demar Hamlin tweets his thanks after being transferred from Cincinnati to a Buffalo hospital 7 days after the crash



Safety bills Hamlin devastation Knight is now at Buffalo Hospital, having been released from the medical facility where he stayed seven days after his heart stopped and had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday during a video news conference.

Knight, a physician at the University of California Medical Center in Cincinnati, said Hamlin was released to a health care team from Buffalo after his condition was upgraded from critical to good or fair. The doctor said Hamlin was back in Buffalo Monday morning.

“He’s doing well and this is the beginning of the next phase of his recovery,” Knight said. “It is totally premature to discuss, not only football; is that we are really focused on his day-to-day recovery.”

Knight said Hamlin met “a number of major milestones” in his recovery, noting that the NFL player was up and walking, and undergoing physical and occupational therapy.

“Grateful for the amazing care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The doctors and nurses at Buffalo General really made me feel at home!” Hamlin tweeted Monday afternoon.

In another tweet, he thanked the public for their support.

“Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was really an amazing feeling,” he wrote. “The same love that you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to give back to the world even more. Bigger than football!”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on a Zoom conference call with reporters that he was “very excited” to have Hamlin back in town.

He said he and some members of the Bells went to see Hamlin at the hospital in Buffalo.

“It works well,” he said. “He’s just tired but he looks happy and happy to be back in Buffalo.”

Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, which is part of the Calida Health System.

Officials said in a Online press release.

On January 2, Hamlin, a 24-year-old defensive tackle in his second NFL season, suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s still too early to know what caused Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, his doctors at UCLA said Monday, and they expect he will undergo more tests to determine what happened.

Normal recovery from cardiac arrest takes weeks or months, they said, and Hamlin has been ahead of schedule for every step of the process so far.

On Sunday, the Bills player posted a photo of himself to social media that showed him sitting up in his hospital bed making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a No. 3 cap and a “Love for Damar” T-shirt.

Hamlin tweeted more than a dozen times in response to the Bills’ 35-22 win over the New England Patriots Sunday, and He wished To be on the field with his teammates.

“It’s GameDay and there’s nothing I want more than to run out of that tunnel with my brothers,” he wrote.

Hamlin also watched from his hospital bed on Sunday as NFL teams honored him during the final games of the regular season, with players, coaches and fans expressing their support with jerseys, banners and jersey patches bearing his name and number 3.

At the Bills’ Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, several of Hamlin’s teammates took to the field waving flags with his name and jersey number while many in the crowd held up heart-shaped banners honoring the football player.

Hamlin collapsed after being tackled during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last Monday night. He was taken off the field in an ambulance, leaving players to cry and hug, and unleashing an outpouring of support from fans and others across the country.

The game was in the beginning Delayedthen canceled days later by the NFL.

Ahead of Sunday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Bengals, the medical staff who rushed to Hamlin’s aid were honored at Cincinnati’s Baycor Stadium — the same stadium where Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

At New York’s Highmark Stadium, John Brown, wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, presents a game ball to assistant athletic trainer Denny Killington, The man credited with saving Hamlin’s life Performing critical CPR on the footballer – who doctors say lost his pulse on the field had to be revived immediately through resuscitation and defibrillation.

Dr. Timothy Britts, one of Hamlin’s physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said the immediate response to Clinton and other medical staff was vital “to save not only his life, but his neurological function.”

Hamlin was residence After being taken to the hospital. the doctors announce Thursday that he had begun to wake up and appeared neurologically fine, while still in critical condition and on a ventilator.

“Did we win?” Hamlin was First question upon wakingaccording to Brits, who said he wrote the question on the clipboard.

On Friday, Bill Hamlin said The breathing tube has been removed Overnight he spoke to colleagues via video.

After the victory over the Patriots on Sunday, Bills cornerback Tre Devius White said Hamlin sent a text message to team members before Sunday’s game, saying, “Thinking of all of you, I’m sorry I did that to all of you.”

“For him to check on us when he’s the one who’s going through what he’s going through — it just goes to show what kind of person he is.”

White said Monday’s incident still haunts the six-year NFL veteran.

“To see everything that happens, from the blow, to his getting up, to his fall, to the whole thing — it’s just something I can’t… not see. Every time I close my eyes it brings it back. I tried to watch TV and every time he went TV to commercial, that’s the only thing that comes to my mind.”

During the Bills Sunday game, the public address announcer read a statement of support for Hamlin and received a roar from the crowd, which included fans in a sea of ​​blue and red holding signs of support for Hamlin saying “BILLI3VE”, “All Heart No. 3”, “Love Destruction”, “Do We Win” and “Thank you medical staff!”

Several of Hamlin’s teammates, including Josh Allen and Kair Elam, took to the field waving flags bearing Hamlin’s name and jersey No. 3.

Then the game started with a bang.

Bills returner Nyhiem Hines took the opening kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown, ecstatic crowds and prompting Hamlin to tweetOMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Britts said Monday that Hamlin also “jumped up and down and got off his chair and set … every alarm in the ICU in the process, but he was fine.”

McDermott smiled when he heard the story of Hamelin’s reaction. He said, “He’s a great person with a positive spirit, which doesn’t surprise me.”

Haynes said the team needed that win after the events of last week.

“As a community, I feel like we needed that win. I feel like my brothers are in that locker room, we needed some great energy and some great emotion,” Haynes said.

Other teams in the league also paid tribute to Hamlin Sunday.

In Cincinnati, Bengals wide receiver Ty Higgins, who was involved in the play as Hamlin was injured, wore a “Love for Damar” T-shirt during the pre-game warm-up.

Before the game began, the stadium announcer read a statement asking the crowd for a moment of support for Hamlin, his family and first responders.

Cincinnati fans, many of them carrying signs supporting Hamlin, cheered loudly. The telecast also showed Bengals coach Zack Taylor wearing a “Love for Damar” hoodie during the tribute.

Prior to the Chargers-Broncos game, Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson and Chargers safety Derwin James, both wearing number 3, met at midfield, and led a backup moment for Hamlin.