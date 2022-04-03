Delta Plan makes an emergency landing after windshield shattered mid-flight

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington made an emergency landing in Denver on Thursday after the plane’s windshield shattered mid-air.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the crew of Delta Flight 760 “declared an emergency due to a cracked windshield,” the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport. The cause of the windshield crack is still not determined, but the FAA said it would conduct an investigation.
Melissa B. Long, a spokeswoman for Delta, confirmed that the plane, a Boeing 757, had a “in-flight maintenance issue,” But it did not provide information about when the windshield began to crack or why.
“Out of great caution, the flight crew shifted to Denver and the aircraft routinely landed,” Long said in a statement on Saturday. “Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new aircraft, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”
Shows the cockpit image posted on Twitter Front windshield with multiple cracks and cracks But it is still held within its framework.
According to KUTVAbout 90 minutes after takeoff, it was announced that the plane would land in Denver, a CBS affiliate in Salt Lake City, said one of the 198 passengers on the flight.
“They went up over the loudspeaker saying the windshield was shattered, and we were turning into Denver in about 10 minutes,” rider Rachel Wright told KUTV. “I was sure I didn’t hear them, but I didn’t.”
She said the crew had told passengers to remain calm while they were being rerouted.
“They kept talking about everyone being calm, calm, and we were quiet, so asking us to stay calm while we were quiet made us feel a little bit panicked,” Ms Wright told KUTV.
John Cox, a former American Airlines captain, wrote in a. USA Today column about aircraft In 2019. He said that if shattered or torn, any pane of glass is able to withstand full stress if the other is lost or broken.
He added that heating issues are usually to blame when the outside of the cockpit windshield cracks, forming spider web-like patterns on the glass. According to Mr. Cox, windshields are more likely to crack during boarding than at other stages of the flight, but he has heard of many pilots who have experienced cracked windshields when cruising at altitude.
He said the planes are designed to remain safe in the event of a cracked windshield or cabin window. “While this sometimes happens, it is rare,” Mr. Cox wrote in USA Today. Most pilots descend to reduce pressure and plan a diversion if necessary.
