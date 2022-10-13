Delta, green, applied materials, etc.

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Delta Airlines (DAL) — The airline’s stock is up 3.9% in the primary market thanks to the strength of an optimistic outlook for the current quarter as travel demand continues to recover. In the last quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a figure that was less than 2 cents from the consensus but included a 3 percent impact from Hurricane Ian.

Walgreens (WBA) — Walgreens rose 6.8% in premarket after the pharmacy operator reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. The company also raised its long-term sales targets.

Applied materials (AMAT) — Applied Materials lowered its revenue forecast for the current quarter, as the chip-making equipment maker said it will be negatively affected by new US regulations restricting exports to China. Applied Materials lost 2% in pre-market activity.

Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) — Victoria’s Secret stock rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the lingerie maker said current quarter sales and earnings would come at the top end of previous expectations. The optimistic forecast comes ahead of a meeting with analysts and investors scheduled for Thursday.

Gaining the digital world (DWAC) — The digital world’s takeover is up 11.2% in the primary market after Google approved Truth Social – the social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump – for inclusion in its App Store. Digital World is the special purpose acquisition company that plans to merge with Truth Social and put it to the public, although shareholders have not yet approved the merger.

dish network (DISH) – Dish earned 1% in pre-market activity after a blank check company CONX Corporation. It said it is in talks to buy Boost Mobile, the wireless retail unit from Dish. CONX is supported by Dish Network President Charles Ergen.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) — Taiwan’s stock rose nearly 2.3% in the pre-market after the chip maker reported an 80% jump in its quarterly profit and due to reports that the United States granted Taiwan a one-year license to continue ordering US equipment for use in its China.

kohl (KSS) – Kohl’s gained 2.2% in pre-market trading after a Wall Street Journal report that activist investor Macellum Advisors is warning the retailer that another proxy battle may be ahead. Macellum is said to be calling for at least three managers to be replaced after the retailer’s sale talks collapsed earlier this year.