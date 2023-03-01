Delta Flyers agree to contract to raise wages by 34%

Delta Air Lines pilots have agreed to a new contract that will increase wages by 34 percent by 2026 and include improvements to scheduling, retirement and other benefits, raising the bar on ongoing contract negotiations at other large US airlines.

The vote took place in February, and the results were announced on Wednesday, with 78 percent of pilots approving the contract, according to the union that represents them, Delta’s main executive board. The federation said the increases are estimated at more than $7 billion over four years.

The convention’s big increases are a reflection of the pilot shortage in the United States and the strong recovery in demand for air travel. Airlines have been hiring thousands of pilots since bookings began to spike in 2021 after the pandemic caused travel to fly in early 2020. Many airlines offered early retirements and buyout packages to pilots and other employees during the height of the pandemic and before any vaccines became publicly available, Thinking demand will recover slowly. They were left understaffed when business picked up more quickly.

“This industry-leading contract is a direct result of the unity and grit of Delta pilots,” said Capt. Darren Hartmann, president of the union. “Despite a two-year delay in negotiations due to Covid, we have never lost sight of our goal of obtaining significant overall improvements to our pilot employment agreement.”