Do you have any plans tonight? Meteor showers in the Delta Aquariides are set to peak after sunset on July 29, According to NASAThe conditions are basic to some stars. So we think it’s time to get out into the wild, recline a chair, and hunt down film stars. Busy tonight? do not eat. You’ll likely be able to see them tomorrow night, too.





Now, the Delta Aquariids meteor shower isn’t the most powerful astronomical event, but you can consider it an aperitif for the main course of PerseidsIt is, in the opinion of many stargazers, the best meteor shower of the year. (peaks next month, the night of August 11th) But we think any chance of seeing film stars is a good one.





Here’s everything you need to know about the Delta Aquariids meteor shower.







What is the Delta Aquariides meteor shower?

The Delta Aquariids meteor shower occurs when Earth moves through the trail of dusty debris left behind by Comet 96P/Machholz. When these particles hit the atmosphere, they burn up and create trails of light – we call these meteors or falling stars. The name Delta Aquariids comes from their point of radiation, or the part of the night sky that shooting stars seem to emit: specifically, the delta star within Aquarius. During the peak, approximately 20 meteors slither across the sky every hour, According to NASA.







Best time and place to watch Delta Aquarids Meteor

The meteor shower lasts from July 18 to August 21, but the best time to watch the show is at peak night – this year, tonight, July 29. You’ll be able to see it once the sky gets completely dark, and it should last all night. Since this is somewhat of a weaker meteor shower, the light from the moon often washes out the show. But this year, you are in luck. The new moon happened last night, so the sky is very dark, making conditions for seeing Delta Aquariids. And although the display is strongest in the southern hemisphere, you can still see the stars falling from the southern latitudes of the northern hemisphere.







How to see the Delta Aquarius meteor shower

The key is to stay as far away from light pollution as possible to give yourself the best chance of seeing falling stars. Once you are settled in the dark, give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust, then look up. While the towering stars seem to come from the constellation Aquarius, you’ll be able to see them across the entire sky. According to EarthSkyThey are likely closer to the horizon in the early evening, moving to their highest point around 2 a.m. (when the constellation is at its highest in the sky), and then back to the horizon at dawn. While most stargazing is best done through telescopes or binocularsMeteor showers are best viewed with the naked eye, since you can’t predict where they are – you want the widest field of view possible.







When is the next meteor shower?

Often considered the best meteor shower of the year, the Perseids meteor shower peaks on the night of August 11 through the morning of August 12.