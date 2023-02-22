Dell’s President’s Day sale is ending soon: killer prices on Alienware PCs and laptops

President’s Day has passed, but Dell is running its show Dell President’s Day Sale for a few more days. This year, deals on Alienware and Dell G-series PCs and laptops are just as excellent. That’s because not only has Dell slashed the prices of several of their most popular models (including two new RTX 4090 gaming PCs), but they’ve also released a few coupon codes that stack on top of instant discounts and seem to work on just about every gaming PC on their site. We suspect these codes won’t last long, so shut down your opponent ASAP.

Dell and Alienware active coupon codes

Alienware Aurora R13 Intel Core i7-12700F RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC for only $970.19 (RTX 3060 for $926)

Use codes: GAMING10 and ARMMPPS Alienware Aurora R13 Intel Core i7-12700F RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Use promo code “GAMING10 and ARMMPPS” 43% off $1,699.99 be seen on Dell Use codes: GAMING10 and ARMMPPS Alienware Aurora R13 Intel Core i7-12700F RTX 3060 Gaming PC with 16GB RAM, 512GB HDD SSD Use promo code “GAMING10 and ARMMPPS” 42% off $1599.99 be seen on Dell

Dell offers this Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC For just $970.19 after $600 in instant savings and stackable coupon codes”Games 10” And “ARMMPPSIt comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700F Alder Lake 12-core processor, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5-4400MHz RAM, and 512GB SSD This is the best price right now for the RTX 3060 Ti Gaming An Alienware or Dell PC It’s cheaper than a Dell XPS RTX 3060 Ti desktop although the Alienware R13 has better components.

Up to $1,200 off Alienware Aurora R15 Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake RTX 4090 Gaming PC

Dell (Alienware) is offering up to $1,200 off the latest Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC with these stackable coupon codes: “Games 10” And “ARMMPPSThese are Dell’s best gaming PCs, especially since the R15 is the only computer that can be equipped with an RTX 40-series graphics card. The least expensive $3,420 model features a 13th-generation 24-core Intel Core i9-1300KF processor. Raptor Lake CPU (equal to or better than AMD Ryzen 9 7950X), GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB DDR5-4800MHz RAM, 1TB SSD, 1TB HDD. cooling, a massive 1350-watt power supply, and a clear side panel.

Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops downloads

Dell offers several great deals on its Alienware m15 15-inch and M17 17-inch gaming laptops. Choose from a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU and an RTX 3060, RTX 3070, or RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Some models have upgraded components such as a 2560 x 1440 HD display or twice the RAM or SSD capacity.

Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops for sale

The Alienware x15 and x17 are newer, thinner and lighter designs than the M15 and M17. In fact, it’s Alienware’s thinnest laptop ever and rivals other ultra-thin laptops like the Razer Blade in design quality, dimensions, and performance. In order to handle heat dissipation in a smaller form factor, GPUs generally have a lower TDP (power consumption) rating than their M-series counterparts. Although this means that M-series laptops will perform slightly better, the The X Series laptop easily pulls its weight.

Use codes: GAMING10 and ARMMPPS Alienware x15 R2 15″ 2560×1440 Intel Core i7-12700H RTX 3070 Ti Ultra Thin Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD SSD Use promo code “GAMING10 and ARMMPPS” 36% off $2,499.99 be seen on Dell

As part of the Dell President’s Day sale, Dell is offering a G16 16″ gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 Alder Lake CPU and a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for just $970.19, after $300 in instant savings and stackable coupon codes.Games 10” And “ARMMPPSThe G16 is a line of 16-inch gaming laptops marketed to gamers on a budget. It features similar specs to Alienware laptops at a much lower price point. At the same time, the G15 boasts a much better cooling design and overall superior components to the Inspiron range. Not for Dell gaming.

Dell G15 and G16 gaming PCs are on sale

The G15 is Dell’s line of 15-inch gaming laptops marketed to gamers on a budget. It features similar specs as Alienware laptops at a much lower price point. Meanwhile, the G15 features a better cooling design and overall superior components to Dell’s non-gaming Inspiron lineup.

34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF QD OLED Gaming Monitor

Refurbished with a 90-day warranty

Use code: 686815AW3 Alienware AW3423DWF 34″ 3440×1400 Curved 0.1ms 165Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (90 Days Refurbished a guarantee) Use promo code “686815AW3” 41% off $1099.99 be seen on Dell

Dell Outlet is offering a huge discount on the second generation Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor. It normally retails for $1,099.99, but today you can get it at Dell Outlet for only $654.49 following this coupon code “686815AW3This is a massive 40% price drop for one of the best Alienware gaming monitors you can get!

It is important to note that this is a renovated Monitor sold directly from Dell Outlet, wholly owned and operated by Dell. According to Dell, “Refurbished means that a product has undergone a thorough process—including repairs, replacements, and quality testing—to bring it to a specified level of performance and quality.” It carries a 90-day manufacturer’s warranty, and in return you get the latest and greatest screen at an absolutely unbeatable price. Aside from some other differences like color, fingerprint, and port layout, the screen is pretty much identical.

Dell gaming monitors and gaming chairs for sale

A gaming PC is only as good as its screen. Dell (Alienware) makes some of the best gaming monitors out there and there’s even one equipped with Samsung’s quantum dot OLED display. They’re also discounted during the President’s Day sale, so pair one with your new gaming PC to maximize the savings.

For more deals, take a look at our daily deals of the day.