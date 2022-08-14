August 14, 2022

Delaware man Duane Caterman wins Maryland lottery twice in two months

“I couldn’t believe I won the first time,” Duane Ketterman told lottery officials. “So, when I saw this, I was just shocked.”

Millsboro, Delaware – For most people, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But one Delaware man was lucky enough to win the lottery twice – in just two months.

According to a press release from the Maryland Lottery, Powerline technician Duane Ketterman regularly crosses the state line to work in Maryland and buys lottery tickets on his visits.

Kitterman’s purchases paid off for the first time in early July, when he won $18,000 in one of the Maryland Racetrax lottery games.

Last weekend, during a family trip to Queen Anne County, Maryland, Ketterman won again, claiming $30,785 in another Racetrax game.

“I couldn’t believe I won the first time,” Ketterman told lottery officials as he won his prize in Baltimore on Tuesday. “So, when I saw this, I was just shocked.”

The statement says Millsboro, 43, who is based in Delaware, picked his winning numbers at random. He discovered his victory when his family stopped for breakfast.

“I checked the ticket on my lottery app, and after a moment wrapped my head around it, I showed my wife,” Ketterman said, according to the statement. “She was as surprised as I was. Even more than that.”

Ketterman has no immediate plan for his windfall gains, hoping to get away with it on a rainy day instead.

