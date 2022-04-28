Deforestation remains high, despite COP 26 pledges

Frances Seymour, senior fellow at the institute, said drastic steps would be needed to produce the consistent annual declines required to reach this goal.

“Perhaps the numbers we are sharing today can be taken as a baseline for assessing the effectiveness of the actions they are taking to follow up” on those pledges, she said.

There was some good news in the report, especially from Asia. In Indonesia, forest loss fell by a quarter from 2020, the fifth consecutive year that totals have fallen. Malaysia also saw a decline for the fifth year in a row, although the forest loss in 2021 was only slightly less than in 2020.

Since suffering from the forest and peat fires in 2016 that led to a significant loss of tree cover and its spread severe air pollution, Indonesia has put stricter regulations on the palm oil industry and others responsible for most of the losses. Companies have also been pressured to pledge to reduce deforestation.

“This indicates that business commitments and government actions are clearly working, and that Indonesia is heading in the right direction to meet some of its climate commitments,” said Hedaya Hamza, a senior director at the institute’s office in Indonesia.

Andika Putraitama, who also works in the Indonesia office, said the new law that could weaken environmental regulations in Indonesia is causing concern. He said that if the government fails to maintain appropriate preventive measures, companies will need to step up efforts to provide voluntary safeguards, such as an ethical supply chain movement that supports the use of sustainable materials.

Find out the latest news on climate change Card 1 of 5 intense heat heat wave Strikes India and Pakistan for weeks, is expected to intensify. Hot weather reminds us of what lies ahead in the era of climate change, where heat waves are becoming more frequent, more dangerous and longer-lasting.

In West Africa, Gabon and the Republic of the Congo showed a reduction in tree loss. But widespread deforestation continued in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which lost 1.2 million acres, largely as a result of small-scale farming and charcoal production.