Defense Minister: Afghanistan used to launch attacks on Pakistan | Pakistan Taliban news

Islamabad, Pakistan – The Pakistani Defense Minister claimed that armed groups are using Afghan soil to launch attacks on his country, which led to a sharp response from the Taliban government in Kabul, which described the claim as “untrue” and “unfortunate”.

“We have spoken to the Afghan government and we will continue to say that their lands are being used for cross-border terrorism,” Khawaja Asif told a private news channel Monday night.

Asif’s remarks came shortly after Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, newly appointed military chief Gen. Asim Munir and other senior officials attended a meeting of the National Security Committee in the capital, Islamabad.

A statement issued by the government after the National Security Council meeting said that “no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries for terrorists” and that their attacks “will be dealt with with the full force of the state”.

The NSC statement did not name any country, but was an apparent reference to neighboring Afghanistan, whose government dismisses the allegations as “provocative and baseless”.

provocative assertions

In response to the two statements, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, said on Tuesday that “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations with all its neighboring countries, including Pakistan,” using the name given to the country by the Taliban.

“The Islamic Emirate is doing its best not to use the territory of Afghanistan against Pakistan or any other country. We are committed to this goal, but the Pakistani side is also responsible for trying to control the situation, and refraining from making baseless statements and provocative assertions, because such Declaring and not trusting is not in the interest of either side.”

The exchange of words between the Pakistani and Afghan officials follows a series of recent attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a militant group also known as the Pakistani Taliban due to its ideological affinity with the Afghan Taliban.

The Pakistani Taliban have been waging an insurgency against the state of Pakistan for more than a decade. The group is calling for the imposition of its strict interpretation of Islamic law, the release of its members who have been arrested by the government, and the abolition of the merger of Pakistan’s tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In 2022 alone, Pakistani surveillance agencies have recorded more than 150 attacks by the TTP across the country, killing dozens of people. The authorities fear that the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban and led to its resurgence.

In November, the armed group unilaterally ended the ceasefire agreement that the Afghan Taliban had brokered with the Pakistani government and ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

In his interview with the news channel, Asif invoked the Doha agreement that the Taliban signed with the United States in February 2020 to facilitate the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

As part of the agreement, the Taliban committed not to allow any armed group to use Afghan soil to launch attacks on another country. When US and NATO forces began leaving in August 2021, the Afghan Taliban had taken over Kabul.

Peace is not negotiable

In a tweet on Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan would “adopt a policy of zero tolerance for terrorists who defy its orders.” “Peace is not negotiable,” he wrote.

The National Security Council made some major decisions yesterday after hours of deliberation. Two of them stand out: Pakistan will adopt a policy of zero tolerance for terrorists who challenge its authority. Peace is not negotiable. Secondly, the economic roadmap will revive the economy and provide relief to the people – Shahbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 3, 2023

Last month, Pakistani Taliban militants overpowered Pakistani security personnel and took them hostage at a counter-terrorism center in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the border with Afghanistan. The 40-hour siege ended after the Pakistani army stormed the facility and killed all 33 TTP attackers.

The incident further escalated tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Last week, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanullah said his government was considering attacks on the Pakistani Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan if the Taliban government failed to hand over members of the armed group to Pakistan.

The Taliban responded, saying that Afghanistan “is not devoid of its owner.”

In a statement, she said, “As always, we are ready to defend the territorial integrity and independence of our homeland, and it is worth noting that we have better experience than anyone else in defending and protecting our country.”