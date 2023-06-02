June 2, 2023

Decision made: Ukraine will receive 66 BATT armored personnel carriers

Arzu 2 hours ago 1 min read

The number of 66 units was known until now, but earlier the German press wrote about Germany equipping Ukrainian forces with Fuchs type 6×6 PSZH.

Bild discovered: not Fuchs, but BATTWhat the Ukrainians are getting is an American design, manufactured by the German company FFG, and although the Germans call them armored personnel carriers, the vehicles look more like a modern Mine Protected Armored Personnel Carrier (MRAP).

FFG is expected to produce and deliver 66 BATT to forces in Kiev by the end of 2023.

Bild also notes that the German government chose FFG over Fuchs manufacturer Rheinmetall because production and transmission of BATTs would cost only one-sixth the cost of Fuchs APCs.

Until now, Ukraine has received large numbers of BATT-like MRAPs from the West, and Kiev’s allies have often delivered them to Ukrainians without weapons. The primary purpose of such vehicles is to transport infantry formations to a designated target area while providing protection against shrapnel, mines and attacks by small arms.

Cover photo: John Moore/Getty Images

