DeAndre Hopkins touchdown sites: Bills, Cowboys among top pitches as Cardinals WR reveals wishlist, favorite QBs

The Arizona Cardinals are in the first phase of rebuilding this off-season. They parted ways with both head coach Cliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Kim in the wake of finishing 4-13, and replaced them with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former Tennessee Titans manager Monty Ossenfurt, respectively.

Top safety and defense captain Budda Baker demands a trade in the event the Cardinals don’t make him the highest-paid player at his position. Then on Monday, All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was a player He reportedly granted permission to search for deals Reportedly He was nearly tackled during the 2023 NFL Draftwent on “I’m an athlete” podcast And he listed some of the qualities he looks for wherever he ends up next. The attributes correspond to what the teams are competing in NFL Not a team like the Cardinals.

“What I want is stable management upstairs,” Hopkins said. “I think that’s something I haven’t really gotten into the last two years of my career coming from Houston and then down to Arizona. I’ve been through three or four GM’s in my career, so stable management. QB who loves the game, QB who gets everyone together and pushes not only himself but Everyone around him….and a great defense. A great defense that wins championships.”

His new boss succinctly confirmed he was “not worried about Hope” on Monday, According to the team’s official websiteDespite his absence from the activities of the organized volunteer team.

While the receiver’s requests sound like a harsh indictment of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Hopkins has made his faith in Murray clear, saying the 25-year-old loves the game. He also said that Arizona is “in good hands” with Ossenfurt as its general manager, but that he is likely not happy with Murray. Much of the first half of the 2023 season has been lost While recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear. The next Arizona man is forward Colt McCoy, who turns 37 on Sept. 5. Hopkins said he loves McCoy, but that’s not the caliber of a quarterback he’s looking forward to playing with in 2023.

“[I] currently [don’t] Hopkins said when addressing the Cardinals quarterback position entering the season.

Please check the subscribe box to acknowledge that you want to subscribe. Thank you for your registration!

Monitor your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Hopkins remains one of the NFL’s most productive passers-by when healthy, leading Arizona with 717 receiving yards despite only playing nine games last season. But the 30-year-old Pro Bowler has missed a combined 15 games since 2021 and is set to be $30.8 million in 2023 — more than any receiver except the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill. In order to maintain a high level of production in his 30s, Hopkins listed some of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL when asked who he’d like to catch passes going forward hitting the back half of his career.

“One of my favorite midfielders that I’ve been watching since he came into the league is [Buffalo Bills QB] “Josh Allen,” Hopkins said, reminding me of new teacher Andrew Luck. I love Josh Allen. [Philadelphia Eagles QB] Jalen Hurts, he’s a kid from Houston, and he’s a dog. [Kansas City Chiefs QB] Patrick Mahomes is another player who likes to throw the ball to me. I [also] He has to go with the underdog, he’s not as respected by a lot of people as the throwing quarterback, however [Baltimore Ravens QB] Lamar [Jackson]. … I’m going to [also] I have to go with my friend with chargers [Justin Herbert]. “

Any potential deal involving Hopkins would likely include a revised contract. But either way, it makes sense that Arizona would be eager to move him, especially after waiving a first-round draft pick in 2022 to land Marquis Brown, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Here’s a look at the logical landing points, considering Hopkins has a no-trade clause that gives him some influence over his next destination, as well as which teams could have the initial capital to make the move: