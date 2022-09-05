Deal Alert: Save up to $500 off the 2022 Hisense U8H 4K Mini-LED Gaming TV

If you’re in the market for a premium, future-proof gaming TV but want to keep your budget under $1000, take a look at the 2022 Hisense U8H Series TVs. They have all the tech you would want in the current generation of gaming TVs, and they perform just as great as HDR TVs. Best of all, Amazon has the 65″ and 55″ models at the lowest price we’ve seen, cheaper than last year’s Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. At their new price point, they are strong competitors for better quality TVs in their own price ranges.

Hisense U8H 4K Quantum ULED Mini LED Google TV 55-inch for $649.99 and 65-inch for $949.99

HDMI 2.1 for 4K @ 120Hz

UH8 is Hisense’s current 2022 TV. It replaces the popular U8G model from last year. This is the highest quality Hisense TV that uses traditional LED technology. It easily competes and outperforms similarly priced models from the most well-known brands such as Samsung, LG and Sony. The biggest upgrade from last year’s model is Mini LED A panel that allows better control of black levels and therefore a higher contrast ratio. The UH8 also features Quantum Dot Technology (QLED), which delivers higher brightness levels (up to 1,500 nits) and better color reproduction. The UH8 is a ULED TV, which means that it is equipped with a full-array LED backlight with local dimming and supports a wide range of colors.

U8H has gamers covered. It has a 120Hz native panel and HDMI 2.1 inputs. This means that it can pass 4K @ 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles and RTX 30 series-equipped gaming PCs. The U8H also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which is this TV’s version of Adaptive Sync technology, as well as Low Latency mode Automatic (ALLM), where the TV automatically switches to lower latency when it detects gameplay.

All of the above features make the U8H an excellent HDR TV as well, especially when paired with Dolby Vision HDR support. There are a lot of features in a $650-950 TV, but then again, it usually sells for several hundred dollars.