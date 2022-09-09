Deal alert: Frontier sells $19 one-way tickets today only

Frontier Airlines Running a one-day promotion, one-way fares start at $19.

However, these low prices come with a lot of terms and conditions.

To take advantage of the fares, you must travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Saturday from September 29 to December 14, except for Thanksgiving week. You must also be a paid member of the Frontier’s Discount Den Membership Program. Additional charges will apply for hand luggage and seat assignments.

However, if you can find times and destinations that match your schedule, and can navigate the surcharges, these are a great opportunity to get a cheap price. autumn vacation.

For more details about flights and terms and conditions, read below.

Deal Basics

Airline: border.

How to book: directly with the airline.

Methods: On select routes including flights from Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Tampa, Orlando, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Francisco and St. Louis.

travel dates: From September 29 to December 14 every Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday, except for Thanksgiving week.

book by: September 8 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Note: To book most of these $19 fares, you must be a member of the Frontier Discount Den travel club (which comes with a $59.99 annual fee).

Sample flights

Front Airlines

Frontier offers only $19 tickets on certain routes and dates. To find a summary of available routes on Frontier’s website, search for sample routes from your city of choice, or click Frontier’s “Deals” menu tab and enter $19 in the Budget box. If your city appears on the list, click the “Book Now” button to get one of those deeply discounted tickets.

The promotion indicates that you must be a member of the Discount Den membership program to use the $19 price. However, TPG has found multiple ways that offer $19 prices to the general public.

Before you book, be aware of the potentially significant additional charges for seat assignments and baggage – even for carry-on bags. You will have to click on the booking process before the additional charges for the flight are revealed. Prices can be as low as $60 for a single carry-on and $50 for seat assignments.

Phoenix and Denver to Las Vegas

Front Airlines

Looking for a super cheap getaway in Vegas? The screenshot above shows several dates in October when Frontier offered $19 fares to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

In this case, the fare is available to both the general public and Discount Den members, so there is no need to register for the program. Return flights are available for the following Tuesday several times during the day, so you can actually use that fare for a week’s vacation in Vegas.

Front Airlines

Likewise, you can find $19 flights in mid-October between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Las Vegas, without the need to join the Discount Den Club. The $19 flights tend to be early morning or later at night, but if you act fast, some attractive flight times will still be available for select routes.

Chicago to Los Angeles

Front Airlines

One of the best values ​​at the Frontier Sale is the $19 Flight between Chicago Midway International Airport (workers) and Ontario International Airport (ONT) outside Los Angeles. A $19 fare is only available to Discount Den members, but the general $29 fare is still great for non-stop travel around the country. Although these aren’t the major airports for Chicago and Los Angeles, the extra flight may be worth your time to save perhaps hundreds of dollars on a flight.

Dates available on this route for $19 more limited prices than in other cities, with only one date appearing in early October. But if you can find several dates and times that work for you, this is an inexpensive opportunity to escape the drizzling Chicago cold for some Los Angeles sun.

Maximize your purchase

minimum

You can’t beat the $19 Frontier sale for cheap tickets. This special day is well worth your time searching for some bargain fall getaway.

But keep in mind that these prices come with a lot of terms and conditions. You must be a paid member of Frontier’s Discount Den membership program, must fly on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Saturday, and will have to pay an additional (sometimes substantial) fee for seat assignments and baggage.

Even if you’re not a Frontier Membership Program, one-way prices between $29 and $39 are good deals—some rates as low as $19 for the general public are also available.

So if you can find Frontier flights that fit your schedule and can manage without luggage, you should pick up some of these for some super cheap fall trips.