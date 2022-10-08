Deal Alert: Alienware’s Most Powerful Gaming Laptop Under $1800

Dell has a 17-inch Alienware m17 gaming laptop with AMD’s most powerful CPU and GPU for $2600. And there’s an instant discount of $550 plus Two stackable coupon codes: AWSMITE09 and TOMSGUIDE5 This brings the price down to $1,752.74. That’s an amazing price for one of the most powerful laptops available at the moment.

Please note that double stacking coupon codes are extremely rare At Dell and this deal will expire soon no doubt, so don’t hesitate.

Alienware m17 17″ 4K Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Radeon RX 6850M

Equivalent to Intel Core i9-12900H with RTX 3080

Use codes: AWSMITE09 and TOMSGUIDE5 Alienware m17 R5 17″ 4K AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Radeon RX 6850M XT Gaming Laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Use promo code “AWSMITE09 TOMSGUIDE5” 33% off USD 2599.99 We see on Dell

This Alienware m17 configuration spares absolutely no expense to make the perfect gaming laptop. The latest 6000 series CPU is designed to compete with Intel’s latest Alder Lake CPUs. The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX is the most powerful CPU in the 6000 series, and it works almost as well as the Intel Core i9-12900H. This means that it is a processor beast in terms of both workstation and gaming performance.

Likewise, the AMD Radeon RX 6850M is currently the most powerful mobile GPU from AMD and its performance oscillates somewhere between the RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080. It is very similar to the Radeon RX 6750 XT desktop GPU in architecture, but clocked in at speed less . It will hold its own in whatever game you throw at it, and you’ll definitely need the power to run games smoothly on your laptop’s native 4K screen.

In addition to a gorgeous 17″ native 4K display with 3ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, this laptop is also equipped with an extra-large 32GB DDR5 memory, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a low-profile CherryMX mechanical keyboard .

An Intel-based equivalent gaming laptop with an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and an RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 GPU could easily run hundreds of dollars more. If you’re looking for the ultimate in gaming laptop power, you’ll be very lucky to be spending less, even on Black Friday.