Deal alert! AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro are on sale

Want a new pair of Airpods or maybe upgrade to Airpod Pros? Good news Airpods are on sale as an early Amazon Prime Day sale!

Now, you can get on Airpod Pros on sale for $199.99, down from the typical $249.99. If you want something a little cheaper, you can get it AirPods for $159.95, Less than the typical $169. Hurry we don’t know when these deals will end.

If you’re using an iPhone, these are the must-have earphones for many.

You can also get a file Apple AirPods Max Wireless The over-ear headphones retail for just $477, down from $549.

Don’t wait, we don’t know when these dates will end.

Here’s how Apple describes the benefits of the Airpod:

Rich audio experience – The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. A specially designed low-distortion driver delivers crisp, clear high tones and deep, rich bass with impressive fidelity. So every sound is clearer than ever before.. Note: If the size of the ear tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headphone is not worn properly in your ears, you may not get the correct sound quality or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more tightly in your ear

Next-level Active Noise Cancellation – Up to 2x more active noise cancellation than previous AirPods Pro for dramatically less noise when you’re on the go, or when you want to focus. Adaptive transparency allows you to comfortably hear the world around you, and adapt to intense noises – like sirens or construction – in real time.

CUSTOMIZABLE FIT – Now with four pairs of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) to fit a wide range of ears and provide all-day comfort. The tips create an acoustic seal to help block out noise and secure AirPods Pro in place.

SOUND ALLOUND Personalized spatial audio surrounds you with sound tuned just for you. It works with dynamic head tracking to immerse you deeper into music and movies.

Higher level control – You can now swipe the stem to adjust the volume. Tap it to play and pause music or to answer and end a call, or tap it to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency.

A jump in battery life – up to 6 hours of listening with active noise cancellation enabled – 33% more than AirPods Pro (1st generation). With the charging case, you get a total of 30 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled — 6 hours longer than AirPods Pro (1st generation).

A MORE CAPABLE CASE – Keep track of your AirPods Pro with Precision Find and a built-in speaker. Lanyard loop keeps AirPods Pro close. Charge with an Apple Watch or MagSafe charger, or use a Lightning connector or Qi-certified charger.

Magical Experience – Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”. Easy setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching between devices. Audio Sharing lets you share a song or show between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV.

Here’s how Apple describes the third-generation Airpods:

Custom spatial audio with dynamic head tracking puts sound around you. Note: If the size of the earphone tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not get the correct sound quality or performance recall. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more tightly in your ear

one fit

The force sensor lets you control entertainment and answer or end calls

Sweat and water resistance for AirPods and Charging Case

Lightning charging case or MagSafe charging case

Up to 6 hours of listening

Up to 30 hours of total listening time