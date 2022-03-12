Deadpool 3 Lands Shawn Levy to Direct Ryan Reynolds Marvel – The Hollywood Reporter

Shawn Levy It was exploited – or perhaps should be targeted – for guidance dead list 3.

The director is in negotiations to collaborate with the star Ryan Reynolds For Marvel properties, after previously collaborating on the pandemic-era hit of the 20th century, free manthe just-released sci-fi adventure movie, Adam’s Projecton Netflix.

Fans have been cheering a bit for another chapter in the villain, the violent and of course the funny dead list The series since the 2018 sequel, which added Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.

first record dead list (2016) directed by Tim Miller. The second part of the film was directed by David Leach.

Reynolds’ frequent collaborators, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, wrote the screenplays for the first two films, and are now working Deadpool 3. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, known for the animated series Bob BurgerShe previously worked on the script for the third part of the franchise, based on the character in the comedy Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza.

The dead list The films are some of the highest-grossing X-Men films of all time, with the original film grossing $783.1 million, while the sequel grossed $785.8 million worldwide.

This will be the first dead list Film after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released the first two films. This news comes after Disney recently announced that it will be porting the Netflix series to Disney+. These offers include reckless And the the punisherWhich, along with dead list, is the most mature Marvel content in the Disney brand. first two dead list The movies aren’t currently available on Disney+, and there was concern at the time that Marvel might not continue the R-rated franchise among Disney’s family-friendly fare. Then CEO Bob Iger allayed those concerns by saying, dead list It can remain R-rated.

release date dead list 3 not clear.

—Boris Kate contributed to this story.