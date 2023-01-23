Dead Space Remake is pretty scary for its own art director

Dead Space Remake’s art director admitted that he struggles to play the game outside of daylight hours because he finds it too intimidating.

As I mentioned GamesRadarArt director David Robillard told PLAY magazine in a recent interview that when he plays Dead Space at night, he can’t use headphones because the game is so immersive and it becomes a very terrifying experience.

Dead Space Graphics Comparison – Remake vs. Original

“When I play it at night, I can’t play it with headphones on,” he admitted. “It’s very scary. Just the amount of realism and atmosphere again. Not just visually, right? In the way we approach sound, atmosphere, effects, and having systems that will try to scare you.”

Dead Space has been rebuilt from the ground up in EA’s Frostbite engine, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game director Eric Baptizat alongside creative director Roman Campos Oriola, promising “new assets, new character models, [and] new environments”.

The game’s developers have consulted die-hard fans to help keep them on track with their goal of staying true to the original game’s vision while crafting new content and game improvements, though Robillard admits they’ve taken things to a whole new level.

“These things, you know, could have been done [on PS4], but not at the level we do today,” he explained in the interview. And they really add so much to the genre genre and make the whole genre of experience more come together.

“We needed to find a way to close those gaps, so the player wouldn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I was here, it’s okay, I’m safe.’ No, you will never be safe. He’s going to jump in,” Robillard added before issuing one final warning: “Person What wants your money for lunch, and they’re not friendly.”

Dead Space will release a remake on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC on January 27, and is available for pre-order in several versions. Like its predecessor, it finds engineer Isaac Clarke among the last survivors of a deep space disaster aboard the mining ship USG Ishimura.

We recently wrapped up a month of Dead Space IGN First content including revealing the first 18 minutes of gameplay, showcasing graphics comparisons to the original, and a deep dive into how the story was rewritten and improved along with a hands-on preview.

Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance entertainment writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.