DC Young Fly’s partner Jackie Oh! He gets a big send off at the funeral service

DC Young Fly He spared no expense to celebrate his late partner’s life Jackie Oh! …as evidenced by the beautiful photos from the funeral of the mother of three.

The celebration of life went into the weekend in Atlanta, with Jackie’s big send-off… Her coffin was covered in pretty bouquets, and outside the church D.C. was surrounded by loved ones as he released a dove into the air.

You see, Jackie’s coffin rode on a horse-drawn cart…and it was all white and gold.

So many people showed up to pay their respects to Jackie… including friends, family, and even a few celebrities.



Play video content





The photos show the full scope of Jackie’s funeral… as previously mentioned, DC Young Fly’s video funeral speech A powerful message of faith came through, and in the photos you can see him kissing her coffin.

TMZ broke the story… Jackie, mom of three, He died May 31 in Miami when she was 32 years old and the official cause of death has not yet been announced, although there is speculation circulating online that she was in Miami for plastic surgery.

Given the celebration of life here, it’s clear that Jackie has had a huge impact on people’s lives.



