DC Young Fly Breaks Silence on Death of Jackie Oh! “The greatest mother I know”

DC Young Fly He breaks his silence with the death of his old partner, Jackie Oh!They called her the greatest mother he had ever known… and promised to tell their children how wonderful she was for the rest of their lives.

DC took to Instagram, posted a series of photos of their family, and wrote, “I wasn’t in a rush to post this because I wanted it to be such a bad dream, but I’m reminded every hour with reality, so I want to make sure I’m greeting you the right way.”

He says, “You are the greatest mom I know, your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others and admired how our family loved each other!!! You never worried about our kids loving each other because you were on top of dat!!!”

Odell Beckham Jr. mourns the death of Mrs. Jackie Oh!



DC also shared a few details of the couple’s last meeting, revealing that he said he’d pray for her – though it’s not entirely clear why he felt the need to do so.

He continues, “Loving you forever I know we’re getting harder than ever and God is in control and he’s got us covered.”

TMZ broke the story, Jackie died in Miami last week.

While the cause of her death is currently unclear, reports online said she was in town for some sort of “postpartum makeover.”