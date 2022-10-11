‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor James Lastovich Has Been Found Safely After Going Lost In Hawaii – Update – Deadline

Updated 12:15 PM: the actor James Lastovich He and his roommate, Neven Desdari, were found safely in Hawaii. Dizdari’s sister posted on Instagram that the two got lost on a trip, but are now back in their car and on their way to the resort. The two had been missing since Sunday and were due to return to Los Angeles on Monday, but they were never delivered.

Previous: Actor James Lastovich, known for his roles in days of our life And the insatiableamong other credits, was reported missing in Hawaii.

His mother, Lucian Lastovich, revealed on Instagram that Lastovich and his roommate Neven Disdari were vacationing on Kauai and were due to return to Los Angeles on Monday, but they never arrived.

The two were last heard on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Hawaiian time, when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders, at the Hanalei Bay resort where they were staying. According to Lucienne Lastovic, they asked for directions to the cliff diving area at Shipwreck Beach and also asked her for information about Kokee State Park where they could take an extended trip.

The two did not return to the resort on Sunday night. Their belongings were left at the resort and are now in the possession of the police. A Kauai Police Department spokesperson told Deadline that the case has been transferred to the Kauai Police Department of Detectives.

Pictures of Joy Lastovich Johnson days of our life From 2015-2017 and again in 2020. He also heavily recurred as Christian Kane in the Netflix dark comedy series insatiable.

His mother’s Instagram post is below.